‘Dahej Nahi, Help’! Groom Demands Defender From Bride’s Father, Aniruddhacharya Roasts Him On Camera

A viral video has gained widespread attention for showing a groom-to-be demanding a Defender instead of regular household gifts. The video captures the man speaking with Guru Aniruddhacharya, where a simple discussion about his upcoming wedding turns into an unexpected exchange.

The man says he got engaged three to four months ago and explains that the girl’s family offered basic household items. He recalls being offered a bed and a fridge but firmly tells Guruji that he does not want those items. He says he only wants a Defender, which leads to a surprising and humorous conversation.

Guru Aniruddhacharya responds by asking if the man is demanding dowry. The groom denies it and claims he is only asking for help. Guruji questions why he needs such an expensive vehicle, and the man replies that he wants it for the girl.

Guruji quickly points out that if he needs the girl’s father to give him a luxury car, he should think about what he can provide as a husband. The man argues that it is not dowry because he plans to return it later, prompting Guruji to ask why his own father is not helping him.

Conversation Escalates as Groom Pushes for a Thar Instead

The discussion continues with Guruji saying the man is behaving like a beggar before marriage. Despite the criticism, the groom does not change his stand.

He tells Guruji that if the family cannot give him a Defender, they can at least give him a Thar Roxx. Guruji responds by stating that asking for such items goes against modern values.

He firmly says that seeking dowry in any form is unacceptable in today’s time. Even then, the man keeps repeating that he is not asking for dowry and insists it is only a form of help from the bride’s family.

The video has now spread widely across social media platforms. Users are sharing their reactions to the groom’s unusual demands and the humorous exchange with Guruji.

One user commented that they also wanted “help” for a Defender, while another said the man wanted to become a personal driver. Many found the bargaining funny, including the part where he shifted from demanding a Defender to asking for a Thar Roxx. Several comments highlight how the conversation felt more entertaining than a scripted show.

