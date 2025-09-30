LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

Ms. Kavita Sharma turns her Delhi classroom into a mini-democracy, where students hold elections, manage duties, and learn governance, accountability, and civic responsibility through hands-on participation, debates, and secret ballots, preparing them as responsible, active future citizens.

Delhi Teacher Creates Mini-Democracy in Classroom to Teach Students Real-Life Civic Skills (Pc: Instagram)
Delhi Teacher Creates Mini-Democracy in Classroom to Teach Students Real-Life Civic Skills (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 17:40:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

In an innovative attempt to make civics education practical and sporty, a committed teacher in a government school in Delhi has metamorphosed her classroom into a functional ‘mini-democracy’ by introducing regular student polls’. Such pioneering strategies initiated by teacher are to kindle in the young the very buds of governance, preparedness in electoral processes, and responsible citizenship.

The extent to which students engage goes beyond mere theoretical lessons-for students actually go through processes of electing monitors of classes, committing members for such activities as managing libraries and cleanliness, and even electing representatives who’d relay classroom grievances to the authorities. 

And so they’ve organized and made cards that are going to enable them to be members of the electoral process, erected mini-ballot boxes for their elections, and established basic procedure for their elections to give them firsthand experiences of what democratic experiences are like.

Student accountability and ownership thus evolve in this active participation instead of passive learning without taking his/her accountability forward into the broader community.



Empowering Young Voters

Youth empowerment is the main aim of this program. During student elections, Ms. Sharma sees to it that students do not have an unfair voice based on their academic performance. Short advertisements precede the elections, where candidates explain their manifestos in debates, discuss issues related to the class, and teach critical thinking as well as respect for other people’s opinions.

Students will be conducting their vote through secret balloting to ensure confidentiality and unbiasedness to simulate the real-world elections to which this activity is likened. This serves not only as a vote lesson but as a lesson on how to choose good leaders.

The purpose is to create a generation that appreciates the power of their vote and the accountability that goes hand in hand with such electoral decisions.

Fostering Civic Responsibility

Besides the ballots, the initiative is managing civic responsibility very well. Student leaders are made to account for their duties and are going through the challenge of being humane with governance, consensus building, and later conflict resolution. There are procedures for inquiry and even recall (a simplified form of parliamentary motions) when a monitor fails to deliver on promises.

This is a real-time feedback loop that teaches students about being accountable and delivering on commitments. Students experience firsthand an idea of democracy while learning invaluable life skills- co-operation, negotiation, and ethical leadership- going beyond the classroom itself to prepare them as active and responsible citizens in the future.

Also Read: Think You’re Happily Married? Your Instagram Might Reveal The Truth, Divorce Lawyer And Psychiatrist Weigh In

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi classroom democracystudent elections

RELATED News

Homeless Man Assaults Woman In NYC Building; Victim Pleads ‘No! How Much To Make You Stop?’
Viral Video Shows Men Dancing In Sarees At Ahmedabad Garba: Do You Know About This 200-Year-Old Curse?
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Women Are Not Allowed’: But Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot Just Retired, Why Her Story Matters To You?

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation
Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation
Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation
Delhi Teacher Transforms Classroom Into Mini-Democracy, Students Vote In Polls, Learning Politics Through Fun And Participation

QUICK LINKS