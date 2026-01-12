‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

A woman in Paris publicly removed her burqa to reveal a T-shirt bearing an explicit message against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a daring act of defiance in a country where such dissent can carry the death penalty.

Parisian woman’s bold step

The protest highlights growing public anger and the willingness of demonstrators to risk severe punishment to openly challenge the clerical regime and its strict laws suppressing freedom of expression.

Crowds filled the streets in London, Paris, and Istanbul on Sunday, backing the protests in Iran that have been met with deadly force from Iranian security.

🚨 Iran Woman publicly removes her burqa to reveal a T-shirt carrying an explicit message against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Such an act is punishable by death under Iranian law… but protestors willing to take that risk and challenge the regime 👇#IranProtests… pic.twitter.com/eGr7vbAeCS — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 12, 2026

Thousands March in London, Paris as Iranian Exiles Demand Regime Change

In London, what started as a small gathering outside the Iranian embassy swelled into thousands as people moved on to Downing Street, right in front of the British prime minister’s place.

“We want revolution, change the regime,” said Afsi, a 38-year-old Iranian who didn’t want to share her last name. She’s lived in London for seven years, but now, thanks to an internet blackout in Iran, she can’t reach her family back home. Authorities have cut off access since Thursday.

“It’s so frustrating, but it’s not the first time,” she said. “This time, we have hope… we feel like we can do it, overthrow the government this time.”

Paris saw more than 2,000 people waving pre-1979 Iranian flags, shouting, “No to the terrorist Islamic Republic.” Police kept the crowd away from the Iranian embassy, but that didn’t stop people from yelling, “Close the mullahs’ embassy, the terrorist factory.”

Arya, a 20-year-old Iranian student in Paris, explained, “In Iran, people are rising up in the streets, and we Iranians outside Iran want them to know they aren’t alone.”

He said he was waiting to hear what Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s last shah, would call on them to do. Pahlavi has become a kind of figurehead for those opposing the current government.

What’s happening in Iran?

Right now, Iran is in the thick of its deadliest unrest in years. Protests have stretched into a third week, and activists say more than 500 people have died, with thousands more arrested.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump claims that Tehran has reached out to Washington to talk, after he warned of possible action over the crackdown.

This all started back on December 28, after Iran’s currency collapsed and prices shot up, making life tougher for ordinary people. The anger spread fast, and what began as protests over living costs soon turned into a full-on challenge to the country’s clerical rulers.

