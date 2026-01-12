LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

A woman in Paris defied the Iranian clerical regime by removing her burqa to reveal an anti-Khamenei message, risking severe punishment.

Ali Khamenei is facing heat from protestors (PHOTO: X)
Ali Khamenei is facing heat from protestors (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 12, 2026 19:42:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

A woman in Paris publicly removed her burqa to reveal a T-shirt bearing an explicit message against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a daring act of defiance in a country where such dissent can carry the death penalty. 

You Might Be Interested In

Parisian woman’s bold step

The protest highlights growing public anger and the willingness of demonstrators to risk severe punishment to openly challenge the clerical regime and its strict laws suppressing freedom of expression.

Crowds filled the streets in London, Paris, and Istanbul on Sunday, backing the protests in Iran that have been met with deadly force from Iranian security.

You Might Be Interested In

Thousands March in London, Paris as Iranian Exiles Demand Regime Change

In London, what started as a small gathering outside the Iranian embassy swelled into thousands as people moved on to Downing Street, right in front of the British prime minister’s place.

“We want revolution, change the regime,” said Afsi, a 38-year-old Iranian who didn’t want to share her last name. She’s lived in London for seven years, but now, thanks to an internet blackout in Iran, she can’t reach her family back home. Authorities have cut off access since Thursday.

“It’s so frustrating, but it’s not the first time,” she said. “This time, we have hope… we feel like we can do it, overthrow the government this time.”

Paris saw more than 2,000 people waving pre-1979 Iranian flags, shouting, “No to the terrorist Islamic Republic.” Police kept the crowd away from the Iranian embassy, but that didn’t stop people from yelling, “Close the mullahs’ embassy, the terrorist factory.”

Arya, a 20-year-old Iranian student in Paris, explained, “In Iran, people are rising up in the streets, and we Iranians outside Iran want them to know they aren’t alone.”

He said he was waiting to hear what Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s last shah, would call on them to do. Pahlavi has become a kind of figurehead for those opposing the current government.

What’s happening in Iran? 

Right now, Iran is in the thick of its deadliest unrest in years. Protests have stretched into a third week, and activists say more than 500 people have died, with thousands more arrested.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump claims that Tehran has reached out to Washington to talk, after he warned of possible action over the crackdown.

This all started back on December 28, after Iran’s currency collapsed and prices shot up, making life tougher for ordinary people. The anger spread fast, and what began as protests over living costs soon turned into a full-on challenge to the country’s clerical rulers.

ALSO READ: Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 7:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ali khameneihome-hero-pos-6iranlatest world newsparis protests

RELATED News

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

Who Is Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiancée? Former Indian Cricketer Gets Engaged To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine Eight Months After Going Official, Here’s When They Marry

Who Was Proloy Chaki? Hindu Singer, Awami League Leader Who Died in Bangladesh Jail Allegedly Due to Medical Neglect

Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It ‘Weapons‑Grade Stupid’

What Forced Indonesia And Malaysia To Block Elon Musk’s Grok AI? AI Deepfake Crisis Triggers Big Move

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Streaming – When And Where To Watch The Match LIVE

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Confusion Explained: 14 or 15 January, Shubh Muhurat Inside

Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee? Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife, Melbourne-Based Kickboxer, Back In Spotlight After He Confirms Engagement To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Punjabi Music Takes The World By Storm: Karan Aujla’s Odd Not Even Official Merch Goes Global, Here Is Where You Can Buy It…..

Makar Sankranti 2026: Ekadashi on 14 January- Khichdi Allowed or Not? Know the Rules

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Sophie Shine, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media

Watch Inside Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben in Dreamy Udaipur Wedding

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video
‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video
‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video
‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

QUICK LINKS