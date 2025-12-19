LIVE TV
Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: This Gorakhpur school has demonstrated that mid day meals are not just food but rather even wrestling lessons on the side. It was a surprise that seeing bugs in the lunch could escalate a peaceful school day to the level of being a reality show’s prime time drama.

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal
Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 19, 2025 17:14:13 IST



Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: A very surprising thing happened in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh when a normal midday meal was turned into chaos due to reports of insects found in the food served to the students. The discovery aroused the immediate uproar in the school community with many kids even refusing to eat the meal.

How Did The Fight Start?

A complaint over food quality that started up in the school very fast turned into a shouting match between the school female principal and cook who were demonstrating their argument very vocally on the school grounds. A clip of the dispute got out quickly and became viral on social media, gathering the criticism and attention of many.



The case got worse when the verbal quarrel became a fight, and both the principal and the cook were involved in the altercation. The online video shows how the two women were fighting very hard, at one moment, one of them was pulling the other’s hair and pushing her down, which attracted the attention of bystanders and all the staff that were around them. Some of the staff members who were there took action and separated the two ladies before the fight got out of hand. The whole school was left in chaos and the incident pointed out major flaws in control and behavior suitable for the school environment.

Viral Video Of The Fight

As the situation becomes more complicated, the principal has reportedly accused the cook not only of the meal controversy but also of trying to influence the staff and even making religious conversion claims. At the same time, the principal’s colleagues have responded by saying that the principal is an autocrat. After the video went viral and the controversy erupted, the Basic Education Officer (BEO) of Gorakhpur district has called the incident unacceptable and has ordered a thorough investigation. It is anticipated that all parties involved will give their statements, and depending on the outcomes, corrective measures will be taken since the authorities are trying to re-establish order and accountability in the school.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 4:35 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Gorakhpur school fight video, Gorakhpur School video, Gorakhpur School Viral Video, Gorakhpur School Viral Video fight, Gorakhpur School Viral Video mid day meal, UP viral video, viral video

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

QUICK LINKS