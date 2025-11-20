LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

A woman in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, died after her husband threw acid on her and pushed her off their rooftop. She suffered severe burns and succumbed at PGI Chandigarh. Police arrested the accused and upgraded the case from attempted murder to murder as the investigation intensifies.

Himachal Woman Killed After Acid Attack and Rooftop Fall by Husband (Pc: X)
Himachal Woman Killed After Acid Attack and Rooftop Fall by Husband (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 20, 2025 16:49:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

A severe case of domestic violence followed by murder has shaken the state of Himachal Pradesh. A female, whose identity was given by local police and media as M. Devi, residing in the locality of San Mohalla of Mandi, lost her life, unfortunately, due to the injuries caused by her husband, N. Lal, who was supposed to have done the dreadful act by applying acid and then sending the victim down a fatal fall. The incident that happened on the eve of November 16, 2025, ended up with the victim dying after being treated at PGI Chandigarh.

Spousal Violence Escalation

The shocking incident seems to have come from the growing disputes between the couple and their family. The police stated that N. Lal, the criminal who operates a nearby tea stall, was always fighting with M. Devi, the deceased. Moreover, a video, which was said to have been shared on social media just prior to the attack, providing a glimpse of the altercation that was going on, seems to have also contributed to the domestic tension that sadly ended in murder.

The husband was said to have thrown acid on the wife, causing about 50% burns which were later to be identified as severe, and then pushed her off the roof of their house. Neighbors who heard her shouting came to her rescue and took her to a nearby hospital where she was later transferred to PGI Chandigarh since her condition was critical. The case is a reminder of how domestic violence, which is often unreported, can turn into a fatal crime.

Murder Charge and Legal Action

Right after the attack, the police of the concerned law enforcement agency filed a FIR against the offender, N. Lal, which first linked him with attempted murder before later on, the victim’s death at the hospital during the night of November 19, 2025. The police have taken the accused into their custody, and the trial court has taken over the responsibility of his imprisonment. The police made it clear that the main allegation in the case will be murder, not attempted murder.

The perpetrator was apprehended immediately and is already under the court’s control. The discussions around the application of death penalty and life imprisonment to the offender have already been initiated as a result of this very unacceptable behavior. The transition from attempted murder to murder signalizes the seriousness of the final verdict.

Also Read: ‘Pehle Mujhe Loota, Ab Is Ladki Ko Bachao!’, UP Woman Crashes Husband Secret Second Wedding With Police

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 4:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: acid attackHimachal murder

RELATED News

‘Friend Vomited 20 Times In 15 Minutes,’ Indian Woman Recalls Thailand Horror After Consuming Gummies, Ends Up Paying Rs. 1 Lakh In Treatment

Dogesh Bhai’s Furious Rampage In North Goa: Car Bumper Torn Off In Seconds, Leaving Everyone Stunned!

Sania Mirza Opens Up On Single Parenting After Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Says ‘I Find It Challenging To…’

‘Pehle Mujhe Loota, Ab Is Ladki Ko Bachao!’, UP Woman Crashes Husband Secret Second Wedding With Police

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Shocker: Mother Brutally Attacks Daughter In Alleged ‘Human Sacrifice’ Ritual, All You Need To Know

Who Is Santokh Singh Sukh? Shehbaaz And Shehnaaz Gill Father Brings Unexpected Drama, Leaves Housemates Shocked During Bdigg Boss 19 Surprise Visit

ED Names Robert Vadra As Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Money-Laundering Case

After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Police Raid Kashmir Times Jammu Office; AK Rifle Cartridges Recovered

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

From Clearly Denying Interest To Dropping A BIG Hint, Here’s What Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Said On His Political Debut After Bihar Elections Win

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Donald Trump: Why The Soccer Star Stopped Visiting US After 2014 Amid Rape Allegations

The Shocking Reality Of Students’ Suicide: Why More Young People Are Taking The Extreme Step –  Warning Signs, Causes And Prevention

Fresh Gen-Z Protests Erupt In Nepal: What’s Driving A Global Gen Z Uprising From Mexico To Bangladesh

‘120 Bahadur’ Movie X Review: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Invokes Patriotism in Gen Z; Fans Call the Rezang La Heroes’ Real Story a Fitting Tribute

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police
Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police
Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police
Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

QUICK LINKS