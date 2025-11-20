Himachal Horror Unfolds As Woman Dies After Husband Throws Acid and Pushes Her Off Rooftop, Say Police

A severe case of domestic violence followed by murder has shaken the state of Himachal Pradesh. A female, whose identity was given by local police and media as M. Devi, residing in the locality of San Mohalla of Mandi, lost her life, unfortunately, due to the injuries caused by her husband, N. Lal, who was supposed to have done the dreadful act by applying acid and then sending the victim down a fatal fall. The incident that happened on the eve of November 16, 2025, ended up with the victim dying after being treated at PGI Chandigarh.

Spousal Violence Escalation

The shocking incident seems to have come from the growing disputes between the couple and their family. The police stated that N. Lal, the criminal who operates a nearby tea stall, was always fighting with M. Devi, the deceased. Moreover, a video, which was said to have been shared on social media just prior to the attack, providing a glimpse of the altercation that was going on, seems to have also contributed to the domestic tension that sadly ended in murder.

The husband was said to have thrown acid on the wife, causing about 50% burns which were later to be identified as severe, and then pushed her off the roof of their house. Neighbors who heard her shouting came to her rescue and took her to a nearby hospital where she was later transferred to PGI Chandigarh since her condition was critical. The case is a reminder of how domestic violence, which is often unreported, can turn into a fatal crime.

Murder Charge and Legal Action

Right after the attack, the police of the concerned law enforcement agency filed a FIR against the offender, N. Lal, which first linked him with attempted murder before later on, the victim’s death at the hospital during the night of November 19, 2025. The police have taken the accused into their custody, and the trial court has taken over the responsibility of his imprisonment. The police made it clear that the main allegation in the case will be murder, not attempted murder.

The perpetrator was apprehended immediately and is already under the court’s control. The discussions around the application of death penalty and life imprisonment to the offender have already been initiated as a result of this very unacceptable behavior. The transition from attempted murder to murder signalizes the seriousness of the final verdict.

