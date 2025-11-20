‘Pehle Mujhe Loota, Ab Is Ladki Ko Bachao!’, UP Woman Crashes Husband Secret Second Wedding With Police

In the charming wedding celebrations of Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district a woman, with the police, gatecrashed her husband’s second marriage ceremony which then turned into a dramatic spectacle. The ritual, which was already shocking, was suddenly stopped by the confrontation that showed a dishonest double life and also caused a big fight.

The first wife whose name is not disclosed appeared just when the groom was about to say the vows to the new wife. She gave the man papers proving this. The argument began right away, with the wronged woman charging her husband with infidelity and fraud.

Deception Unveiled: Bigamy And Accusations

The woman with tears in her eyes facing her husband and the guests who couldn’t believe their eyes, yelled “Pehle mujhe loota, ab iss ladki ko…” The woman accused the husband of treating her as a bride, not a wife, and of lying and taking advantage of her ignorance during the whole second marriage.

The boldness of the groom to try bigamy in public attracted more and more spectators to the event. The cops coming up made the situation look really bad and changed the festive atmosphere of the mandap into that of a legal inquiry.

Legal Intervention: Fraud Allegations And Arrest

The new bride and her relatives were said to be completely devastated and shocked when they found out the truth. The police had no choice but to arrest the groom right away because of the strong evidence and the first wife’s complaint. This case highlights the unpleasant social and legal consequences that still come hand in hand with such issues of marital fraud and bigamy in India.

The authorities are digging deeper into the matter and the man might be charged for cheating and marrying illegally. The wedding that did not take place is a lesson to everyone about the necessity of checking one’s marital status and the immediate repercussions of such lies.

