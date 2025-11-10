LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > HR Blunder of the Year: Sends 'Termination Notice' to Entire Company Including CEO, Internet in Splits

An unbelievable turn of events has sent the internet into a frenzy when an employee revealed that their company’s HR blunder led to every employee, even the CEO, receiving a ‘termination notice.’ Around 300 employees- top management included- received an email that began with: “Your last working day is effective immediately.”

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 10, 2025 14:10:47 IST

An unbelievable turn of events has sent the internet into a frenzy when an employee revealed that their company’s HR blunder led to every employee, even the CEO, receiving a ‘termination notice.’ 

In a post on Reddit, the user revealed that the HR team was testing a new offboarding automation tool that sends templated “exit” emails. “Someone forgot to switch from test mode to live mode,” the user said in the post. 

The result? Around 300 employees- top management included- received an email that began with: “Your last working day is effective immediately.”
Within minutes, panic spread through the company’s internal chats. “Slack went nuclear,” one employee said, adding that a manager even asked, “Should I start packing?”

 Eventually, the IT team had to intervene to calm the chaos, sending an urgent all-caps message: “NO ONE IS FIRED. PLEASE KEEP YOUR BADGES.”

Social Media Reaction on Viral Mass Firing 

The post on the sub-Reddit r/Wellthatsucks quickly went viral, racking up over 36,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Users flooded the thread with their own similar workplace mishap stories. 

A user wrote, “That one guy who just thumbs it up was like, “damn well ok, guess I’m fired.”

Another user commented, “Any company that feels the need to have a tool like this in the first place, I’d imagine, is doomed to fail.” 

Third user said, “Honestly, I’ve worked some jobs where my energy was like, ‘If you’re actually stupid enough to fire me, then I don’t want to work for you anyway.” I’ve had some jobs where I would have just thumbs upped this message and then started packing my shit.” 

Another one joked, “Nobody is fired, I repeat, nobody is fired. Except you, Bob, come see me in my office.”

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 1:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS