Home > Viral News > 'If Covering Woman's Talent Had A Face': Super Talented Bride Sings 'Ek Din Aap' On Guitar But In-Laws Only Care About Her 'Ghunghat'

A video of a newly married bride singing ‘Ek Din Aap’ while playing the guitar has gone viral after viewers noticed a family member repeatedly pulling down her ghunghat. The bride adjusts it each time before performing, prompting an online debate about how her talent was overshadowed by the focus on her veil.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 3, 2025 09:30:52 IST

A newly married bride has gone viral online, not for traditional rituals but for her first song after marriage. The bride, Tanya Singh, sits with her in-laws during a family ceremony and plays the guitar while singing Ek Din Aap from the 1997 film Yes Boss. Her calm voice captures everyone’s attention.

However, another moment in the video has attracted criticism. Just before she begins, a woman in front repeatedly tries to pull down her long ghunghat to cover her face. Tanya lifts it each time so she can see and sit comfortably before performing.

Aunties Care Only About ‘Ghunghat’ 

The clip shows Tanya getting ready to sing, while the woman seated ahead keeps lowering her ghunghat over her face. Each time, Tanya gently pushes it back up and prepares herself again. The woman repeats the action, and the bride readjusts it before starting her performance.

Many viewers said the bride’s talent stood out, but the attention on the ghunghat distracted from her skill. Social media users commented that the moment highlighted how some families value traditional customs over the bride’s comfort and ability, leading to a wide debate online about such practices.

Netizens Slam The Culture

The Instagram post included the caption, “If talent par ghunghat daalna had a scene.” Online users reacted strongly. One said that India still values the ghunghat more than talent.

Another wrote that the bride shows clear skill, but the focus of her in-laws remained on adjusting the veil. Other comments stated that the moment reflected how women sometimes enforce restrictions on other women.

Several users described it as disappointing because the bride’s musical ability was overshadowed by the constant attempts to arrange her ghunghat during the ceremony.

Many users also shared their own experiences in response to the viral clip. One person said the bride deserved in-laws who would appreciate her voice. Another wrote that the video encouraged them to show their mother that they could perform confidently at family ceremonies.

Some users also praised Tanya’s singing style and confidence while playing the guitar. On her Instagram profile, she has earlier posted songs like Amit Trivedi’s Sham Bhi Koi and Tera Mera Pyar Amar, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Viewers said her musical talent came through clearly despite the repeated interruptions.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 9:30 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS