Home > Viral News > 'Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log': Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

'Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log': Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

Viral Video: A disturbing video allegedly showing a restaurant worker spitting on rotis while preparing them in a tandoor has triggered widespread anger in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The clip, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, has reignited concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in the city.

'Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log': Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL
'Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log': Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 9, 2026 15:54:48 IST

‘Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log’: Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

Viral Video: A disturbing video allegedly showing a restaurant worker spitting on rotis while preparing them in a tandoor has triggered widespread anger in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The clip, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, has reignited concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in the city. The incident is reported to have occurred at a local eatery named ‘Chicken Point’, prompting swift police action following public outrage.

Police Act After Video Surfaces Online

According to officials, the video came to the notice of police on January 8, 2026. The footage was examined by teams from the Madhuban Bapudham police station, after which immediate steps were taken.

Authorities said the act was secretly recorded by someone present at the shop and later uploaded online, leading to its rapid circulation and widespread condemnation.

Accused Arrested, Case Registered

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya (Kavinagar) confirmed that a preliminary review of the footage indicated the allegations were prima facie credible. The accused worker, identified as Javed Ansari, was arrested soon after.

A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is currently underway. Police officials stated that strict legal action would be pursued to ensure accountability and deter similar incidents.

Repeated Food Safety Complaints Raise Concern

The episode has once again highlighted a pattern of alleged food contamination cases in Ghaziabad. In a recent earlier incident, locals accused an eatery of serving fruit juice mixed with urine, leading to public unrest and police intervention. The shop owner was later arrested, and a minor helper was detained in that case.

Such repeated allegations have intensified public concern over lapses in monitoring and enforcement of food safety norms.

Calls For Stricter Hygiene Checks

Residents have urged authorities to strengthen food safety inspections, enforce hygiene regulations more rigorously, and carry out frequent checks of restaurants and roadside eateries. Many have also demanded stricter penalties for violations that pose risks to public health.

Police and civic officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring food safety and appealed to citizens to report suspicious practices promptly, assuring swift action against offenders.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 3:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS