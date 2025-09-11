LIVE TV
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Other Family Members Live On 27th Floor Of Their Rs 15000 Crore Antilia Due To This Reason, It Is…

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Other Family Members Live On 27th Floor Of Their Rs 15000 Crore Antilia Due To This Reason, It Is…

Antilia itself is 173 meters tall, and the mansion features everything from a gym, spa, private theatre, and swimming pool to a terrace garden.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 11, 2025 15:52:30 IST

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, lives in Antilia, a 27-storey mansion in Mumbai, with his wife Nita Ambani and other family members.Spread across 4,532 square meters, this skyscraper is one of the most expensive homes in the world.

But why do the Ambanis live on the 27th floor?

Nita Ambani once revealed that the top floor has the best sunlight, proper ventilation, and offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Living so high also keeps them away from Mumbai’s heat and humidity. In a building as tall as Antilia, choosing the penthouse is the most natural choice.

According to reports, Mukesh and Nita Ambani live there along with their children and grandchildren. Their elder son Akash Ambani stays with his wife Shloka Mehta and their children, Prithvi and Veda. Their younger son Anant Ambani also resides there with his wife, Radhika Merchant. Reports say the floor is designed to give maximum privacy and is inaccessible to outsiders.

Antilia itself is 173 meters tall, and the mansion features everything from a gym, spa, private theatre, and swimming pool to a terrace garden. It also has multiple helipads and a temple. The building, named after a mythical Spanish island, was designed by the American firm Perkins and Will. To ensure safety, it was built with advanced features that can withstand earthquakes, accordiong to reports.

The cost of Antilia is estimated at around about Rs 15,000 crore. Each of its 27 floors has a unique design, with interiors inspired by the shapes of the Lotus and the Sun.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani, India’s Richest Man, And His Daughter Isha Ambani Introduced These 5 Famous Luxury Brands To India

Tags: antilia, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

