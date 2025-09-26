Real Life Money Heist In California? 25 Robbers Arrive In Six Cars To Break Into Store, Take Out Guns, Steal $1 Million Worth Jewelry

A shocking robbery in one of the jewellery stores in California, in which some 25 masked men stormed into the shop and got away with over 1 million gems and gold.

This took place on Monday at Heller Jewellers, San Ramon, and was caught on camera surveillance, with the thieves having hammers, bags and weapons, and breaking down glass casings to get access to prized items.

According to the report, the suspects broke into the store, got locked in and fired their way out. As the officer, Lt Mike Pistello of the San Ramon Police Department, appeared on the ABC 7 News, he said this, when they entered the store, they practically took it over. In essence, they would only borrow whatever jewellery there was.

🇺🇲🥷25 robbers entered a California jewelry store and stole $1 million worth of merchandise.💰 The gang arrived in six cars. The thieves brandished guns,furiously smashing display cases and stuffing jewelry into backpacks. pic.twitter.com/dhbTxzqfaG — Tibo91 (@Tibortibor15) September 25, 2025

What actually occurred, Pistello said, after the suspects had gone inside was, the door was shut behind them once they were in it, a security upgrade since a prior robbery in 2023.

Police replied that no one was hurt.

The car parking lot was full of at least six vehicles waiting to be driven away, and drone shots have shown the criminals running away.

Seven suspects including a minor are in custody and the getaway vehicles impounded.

Heller Jewelers used social media to release a statement, thanking the world of its “an outpouring of goodwill following the robbery. The post stated that the shop would be reopened on Saturday.

