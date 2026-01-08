Shocking Video: Iranian Cop Shot Dead After Car Chase Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests As Violence Escalates | Watch

A shocking video circulating on social media shows an Iranian police officer being shot dead in a drive-by attack following a car chase, as protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei intensify across Iran amid deepening economic distress.

Viral Video Shows Cop Car Shot at, Crashing Off Road

The disturbing footage, which went viral on Thursday, appears to show an unidentified gunman opening fire on a police vehicle from another moving car. Only the tip of the weapon is visible in the clip, which is believed to have been filmed from the attackers’ vehicle. Moments later, the police car veers off the road and crashes.

The incident reportedly took place in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, a region that has witnessed repeated unrest.

Officer Identified as Mahmoud Haghighat

Iranian news agencies confirmed that the victim was Mahmoud Haghighat, a member of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces stationed in Iranshahr County.

According to Mehr News Agency, unidentified individuals opened fire on Haghighat in the early hours of Wednesday, leading to his death. The WANA news agency later reported that the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Jaish al-Adl, which says it seeks greater rights for Iran’s ethnic Baluch minority, has recently formed a new coalition with smaller Baluch paramilitary groups targeting Iran’s clerical establishment.

Another Cop Killed in Stabbing Near Tehran

In a separate incident, another Iranian police officer was killed during unrest near the capital.

Fars News Agency reported that Shahin Dehghan, a police officer in Malard County, west of Tehran, was stabbed to death while attempting to control protests. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

Anti-Khamenei Protests Spread Across Iran

The ongoing protests began on December 28, triggered by public anger over rising living costs and the sharp decline of Iran’s currency. Demonstrations initially erupted in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar, where shopkeepers shut down businesses in protest.

According to AFP, protests against Iran’s Supreme Leader have now spread to 25 of the country’s 31 provinces, with strong participation in western regions home to Kurdish and Lor minority groups.

Slogans Against Clerical Rule, Rising Death Toll

Several videos from protests show demonstrators chanting slogans such as “Mullahs must leave Iran” and “Until the mullah is shrouded, this homeland will not be free.”

More than 30 people have reportedly been killed since the protests began, with thousands arrested, though Iranian authorities have not released an official death toll. Officials have acknowledged that at least two members of the security forces have been killed and several others injured.

Iran’s Judiciary Issues Warning as Tensions Rise

On Thursday, Iran’s top judicial authority, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, warned of “no leniency” for anyone accused of aiding what he described as enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials have blamed the unrest on foreign interference, alleging involvement by the United States and Israel. The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would intervene if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters.”

Most Serious Unrest Since Mahsa Amini Protests

While the current demonstrations have not yet reached the scale of the 2022–2023 protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, analysts say they pose a fresh challenge to Iran’s leadership.

The unrest comes amid a severe economic crisis and just months after Iran’s 12-day war with Israel, adding to pressure on the country’s clerical establishment.

