Home > Viral News > Sofik SK MMS Leak Girlfriend Sonali Files Case Against Accused Friend

Sofik SK showed his remorse to the public through a video he confessed that the leaked clip was indeed of him, albeit from a long time back, he added that he had matured since then.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 28, 2025 20:32:51 IST

The controversy began when a video which was assumed to be a very private one of Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali was leaked online and soon it was all over the social media platforms like X, YouTube, and Telegram. The two denied having made a consent for what was an old personal video shot the year before that was leaked, and the video went around really fast.

What Did Sofik SK’s Girlfriend Sonali Say? 

Soon after the leak, Sonali bravely came to the public and through her testimony made the emotional and psychological impacts of the incident known to the world. She said that a close ‘Rubel’ who was their trusted friend and knew their passwords had stolen the video and blackmailed them. When they turned down his demands or slowly pulled away from him, she claims, then he leaked the video to the public. She also confessed that the whole incident caused her extreme mental distress, even leading her to contemplate suicide.

Sofik SK MMS Leak Case

Sonali, as a result of the entire incident, placed a police report against the accused and all those who could have been part of the crime. In contrast, Sofik SK showed his remorse to the public through a video he confessed that the leaked clip was indeed of him, albeit from a long time back, he added that he had matured since then and was now concentrating on his work and self improvement. The nightmare of the couple has triggered a barrage of discussions on the issues of privacy breach, the severe risks the sharing of explicitly nonconsensual materials can bring, and the hardships that social media creators have to deal with.

Also Read: ‘Having Constant Suicidal Thoughts’: Who is Sonali? Sofik SK’s Girlfriend Claims Blackmail Behind Viral 19 Min MMS Video

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 8:32 PM IST
