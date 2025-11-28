‘Having Constant Suicidal Thoughts’: Who is Sonali? Sofik SK’s Girlfriend Claims Blackmail Behind Viral 19 Min MMS Video

The Bengali social media influencer Sofik SK and his girlfriend Dustu Sonali are embroiled in a growing controversy following the leak of their 19-minute MMS video. The intimate video capturing their private moments has sparked widespread discussion, with many criticising creators for doing such content purely for attention and views.

Who is Dusut Sonali Captured in Couple Viral Video?



Sofik SK girlfriend, Dustu Sonali, is also a content creator and social media influencer. She creates dance and fashion content, along with material aimed specifically at her female audience. Reports suggest that Sofik SK and his girlfriend Sonali are in a relationship. She has a staggering 310K followers on Instagram.

Sonali Apologies Over 19 min Viral Video

Sofik SK’s girlfriend Sonali took to Instagram to apologise over the viral MMS video. She also accused an individual named Rubel of stealing and leaking the viral video. She said, “Someone stole our video and leaked it. Since then, I’ve been having constant suicidal thoughts. If anything happens to me, Rubel-the one who made the video viral-will be responsible. He had been blackmailing us, and when we started working somewhere else, he leaked the video.”







Sofik SK Issues Apology Over Viral Video

Palli Gram TV star Sofik SK issued an apology following the leak of a viral 19 min video. He said, “The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. Some friends couldn’t handle my progress, which is why they posted the video online.”

He added, “Even I didn’t have this video, my girlfriend had it. We trusted a friend with our phones, who knew our passwords. He took the video and blackmailed us. When I stopped contact, he posted it online. I considered him like a brother, but he betrayed that trust.”