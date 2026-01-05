LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘That Is My Job, Not To Be..’ Why Was Ruben Amorim Sacked As Manchester United Manager? Explosive Reason Leaves Fans Baffled

'That Is My Job, Not To Be..' Why Was Ruben Amorim Sacked As Manchester United Manager? Explosive Reason Leaves Fans Baffled

Ruben Amorim has reportedly been sacked by Manchester United following a public fallout with the club’s board.

Ruben Amorim sacked (PHOTO: X)
Ruben Amorim sacked (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 5, 2026 20:15:14 IST

‘That Is My Job, Not To Be..’ Why Was Ruben Amorim Sacked As Manchester United Manager? Explosive Reason Leaves Fans Baffled

Ruben Amorim is out at Manchester United after a messy fallout with the club’s top brass. Less than a day after he called out United’s board in a fiery press conference right after that draw with Leeds, he’s been shown the door.

Ruben Amorim Sacked by Manchester United

Amorim basically dared the board to let him actually manage the team, not just coach it, and made it clear he was fed up with interference behind the scenes.

Here’s what he said: “I came here to be the manager, not just the coach. The scouting department, the sporting director, everyone needs to do their job. I’ll do mine for 18 months, then we all move on. That’s the deal. I’m not just here to coach.”

Now, just like that, United have replaced him. Darren Fletcher steps in for now, running the team until they sort out a permanent manager probably not until summer.

Inside Ruben Amorim’s Sudden Exit

Manchester United put out a statement: “Ruben Amorim has left his role as head coach. He joined us in November 2024, led us to the Europa League Final in Bilbao. With the team sixth in the Premier League, we felt it was time for a change to give ourselves the best shot at a strong finish. We thank Ruben and wish him well. Darren Fletcher will take charge against Burnley on Wednesday.”

The Athletic reports that Amorim’s clashes with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were at the heart of it all. No discounted exit clauses either, so United have to pay out his contract in full—he was signed through 2027, with an extra year option.

United brought Amorim in last year, spent nearly £10 million to get him from Sporting, and expected him to settle things down and build for the future.

Instead, things unraveled: disappointing results, that heated argument with Wilcox, and Amorim’s constant digs in the press. In the end, United didn’t want to make another change, but felt they had no real choice.

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan All Set To Marry Again, Former Indian Cricketer Gears Up For Wedding With Longtime Girlfriend Sophie Shine, Check Wedding Date Here

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 8:15 PM IST
Tags: latest sports newslatest viral newsManchester UnitedRuben Amorim

‘That Is My Job, Not To Be..’ Why Was Ruben Amorim Sacked As Manchester United Manager? Explosive Reason Leaves Fans Baffled

