Vande Bharat Passenger Raises Food Safety Concern Over Heated Sealed 'Phulka' Packets; Questions If 'Plastic Is Microwave-Safe' – Here's What IRCTC Said | Watch

A routine journey between Allahabad and Delhi has sparked a wider debate on food safety after a passenger questioned how hot meals were being served onboard premium trains. The incident occurred on the Vande Bharat Express, operated by Indian Railways, with catering managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Passenger Questions Plastic Packaging Safety (Pic Credits: X)

Published: February 19, 2026 16:09:47 IST

A routine journey between Allahabad and Delhi has sparked a wider debate on food safety after a passenger questioned how hot meals were being served onboard premium trains. The incident occurred on the Vande Bharat Express, operated by Indian Railways, with catering managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Passenger Questions Plastic Packaging Safety

The traveller alleged that rotis and kachoris were served piping hot inside sealed plastic packets. She recorded a video of her interaction with onboard staff, asking whether the food had been microwaved without removing the plastic cover.

When she sought clarification on whether the packaging was microwave-safe, staff reportedly asked if she would prefer the food cold. However, the passenger stressed that her concern was not about temperature but about safety.

She pointed out that the packet mentioned “Store in a cool and dry place,” but did not specify whether it was safe for microwave heating. Citing potential health risks linked to heating certain plastics, she said she would file a formal complaint with railway authorities.

Social Media Post Gains Traction

The passenger later detailed her experience online, stating that similar packaging was used during her journey on the Rajdhani route as well. She claimed staff confirmed that the food was heated without removing the plastic.

Raising concerns over possible chemical leaching when non-microwave-safe plastic is exposed to high temperatures, she tagged railway authorities and demanded accountability. She urged officials to clarify vendor practices rather than shift responsibility.

After the post gained attention, IRCTC’s official social media handle responded, asking for her PNR and contact details to investigate the matter further.

Public Reaction And Safety Concerns

The incident triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern over hygiene and safety standards on premium trains. Some suggested stricter quality checks and better staff training, while others recommended airline-style catering practices for hot meals.

Food safety experts have consistently warned that only containers clearly labelled “microwave-safe” should be used for reheating. Certain plastics can release harmful chemicals such as BPA or phthalates when exposed to high heat.

While premium services like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani trains are promoted as offering enhanced comfort and catering standards, the episode has reignited questions about packaging compliance, vendor oversight and passenger safety on India’s rail network.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:09 PM IST
