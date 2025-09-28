Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

Two Muslim women in Kota, Rajasthan, alleged that event organisers denied them entry to a Navratri Garba celebration on September 26, despite their valid passes. The women shared a video online stating they were not informed about a “non-Hindu entry” policy while purchasing the passes. They said the rule was neither printed on the passes nor communicated at the time of sale. According to their claim, event staff refused to allow them inside and also declined to provide an immediate refund, leaving them feeling humiliated and excluded from the festive occasion.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Police Response in Kota

The women’s video quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp public reactions. In the video, one of the women asked, “If Muslims are not allowed, then why did they sell us a pass?” The women alleged that when they demanded a refund, organisers ignored them, and the ticket seller stopped answering calls. Kota Police took note of the viral clip and posted a helpline number, 9468800005, on X (formerly Twitter). Authorities urged those with complaints to call and assured that action would follow according to rules and proper investigation.

The two women criticised the event organisers for failing to disclose entry restrictions. They said that although the entry board displayed rules at the venue, no such mention was made at the time of ticket sales. They explained they would not have attended if informed earlier. The women further said the treatment made them feel insulted, as they were declared “unfit for entry” despite valid passes. One woman described Kota as a “student’s city” and argued that such incidents sent a wrong message, suggesting discrimination against Muslims in cultural celebrations.

Refund Issued After Outcry, But Anger Remains

In a follow-up video, the women stated they eventually received a refund, but the incident left them hurt and embarrassed. They expressed disappointment that in 2025, people were still being sidelined based on religion at public cultural gatherings. They further claimed that the organisers readily accepted their money but barred them once they reached the venue. “They are doing this with everyone, it is not like they are only doing this to us,” one woman said. The case has sparked discussions on transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in organising public festivals.

