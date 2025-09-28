LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

Two Muslim women were denied entry to a Kota Garba event despite holding valid passes, sparking a viral video and police response.

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 28, 2025 09:04:17 IST

Two Muslim women in Kota, Rajasthan, alleged that event organisers denied them entry to a Navratri Garba celebration on September 26, despite their valid passes. The women shared a video online stating they were not informed about a “non-Hindu entry” policy while purchasing the passes. They said the rule was neither printed on the passes nor communicated at the time of sale. According to their claim, event staff refused to allow them inside and also declined to provide an immediate refund, leaving them feeling humiliated and excluded from the festive occasion.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Police Response in Kota

The women’s video quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp public reactions. In the video, one of the women asked, “If Muslims are not allowed, then why did they sell us a pass?” The women alleged that when they demanded a refund, organisers ignored them, and the ticket seller stopped answering calls. Kota Police took note of the viral clip and posted a helpline number, 9468800005, on X (formerly Twitter). Authorities urged those with complaints to call and assured that action would follow according to rules and proper investigation.

The two women criticised the event organisers for failing to disclose entry restrictions. They said that although the entry board displayed rules at the venue, no such mention was made at the time of ticket sales. They explained they would not have attended if informed earlier. The women further said the treatment made them feel insulted, as they were declared “unfit for entry” despite valid passes. One woman described Kota as a “student’s city” and argued that such incidents sent a wrong message, suggesting discrimination against Muslims in cultural celebrations.

Refund Issued After Outcry, But Anger Remains

In a follow-up video, the women stated they eventually received a refund, but the incident left them hurt and embarrassed. They expressed disappointment that in 2025, people were still being sidelined based on religion at public cultural gatherings. They further claimed that the organisers readily accepted their money but barred them once they reached the venue. “They are doing this with everyone, it is not like they are only doing this to us,” one woman said. The case has sparked discussions on transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in organising public festivals.

Also Read: Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film

Tags: home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

WATCH: Australian Tourist Rushes To Rescue A Cow Stuck In A Dry Drain During Vacation In India, Wins Internet
Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate
Caught Red-Handed: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover In Hotel Room, Pushes Her As She Tries To Raise Her Hand

LATEST NEWS

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
Vasant Kunj molestation case: Delhi Police apprehend Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra
39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar
Watch: Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down Visiting Karur Stampede Victims
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are married! 'Calm Down' singer shares dreamy pictures from ceremony
Supreme Power Equipment Limited Strengthens Presence with INR 34.18 Cr Orders
Sanju Samson on brink of historic feat in Asia Cup final
Who Is Thalapathy Vijay? Stampede At His Rally Claims 39 Lives, Known As 1st Indian Actor To Charge Rs 200 Crore A Film
The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying: Union Minister L Murugan
Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral
Watch! Two Muslim Women Denied Entry At Kota Garba Event Despite Valid Passes, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS