Why Sunder Nursery Turned Down Specially-Abled Child’s Request To Play On A Swing? Viral Video Shows Guard Saying “Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai”

A five-year-old girl, Inika Sharma, who has cerebral palsy, was stopped by a security guard from using a swing at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. She had simply walked towards the swing like any other child, hoping for a turn, but was refused.

What Happened at Sunder Nursery (Images: Instagram/ inika_unstoppable)
What Happened at Sunder Nursery (Images: Instagram/ inika_unstoppable)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 13, 2026 18:58:49 IST

A simple family outing at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi turned into a day Inika Sharma’s parents say they will never forget.

Inika is five years old. She has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects her movement and muscle control. Inika went to Sunder Nursery and saw a swing in the park and walked towards it. Like any other child, she too wanted a turn. However, before she could sit on it, a security guard stopped her.

Hurtful Remark by Guard

In a video shared by Inika’s mother on social media, the guard is seen refusing to let the little girl use the swing. The situation becomes more upsetting when he says, “Iska dimaag thik nahi hai (Her mind is not fine).”

The words clearly hurt. Inika’s mother immediately questioned him. “Bacchi ki halat ka kya matlab hai? Tum s**** doctor hai?” she asked. She wanted to know who gave him the right to judge her child’s condition or decide what she could or could not do.

Parents Speak Out

Inika’s father also spoke up. He pointed out that many children in Delhi live with disabilities. “Delhi mein 2.5 lakh baccho ko disability hai. Aapka guard kehta hai ki disability wale bacche ko hum jhula nahi jhulne denge,” he said in the video. His voice carried both anger and disbelief.

What started as a simple request slowly turned tense. According to the mother, more guards gathered around them. She said they tried to make the family leave the park. The parents felt cornered. Other visitors noticed the argument and stepped in. Some parents supported the family and questioned the guards about their behaviour.

Video Goes Viral

The video was later posted on Instagram. It spread quickly. Many people online were shocked. Some called the incident discrimination. One comment described it as a “moral collapse,” saying that denying a disabled child the right to play was simply wrong.

In her post, Inika’s mother ended with a clear message: “Every child has the right to play with dignity. Inclusion is not optional.”

The incident has started a larger conversation. People are now asking whether public parks in Delhi are truly open to all children. 

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 6:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
