LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin latest news congress crime news latest world news harmanpreet kaur putin
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences

Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences

As New Year’s Eve approaches, US authorities are warning against celebratory gunfire, which is illegal in most states and often deadly. Studies show stray bullets cause serious injuries and deaths, prompting police chiefs and survivors to urge people to celebrate responsibly.

Image used for representational purposes
Image used for representational purposes

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 31, 2025 19:56:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences

Firing your gun in the air is perhaps not the best idea to usher in the new year. Gunfire on New Year Eve is also against the law in most of the US, and heads of emergency departments nationwide are again telling citizens against it, USA Today reported.

You Might Be Interested In

Celebratory gunfire can result in the death of 32 percent of individuals due to stray bullets (National Institutes of Health published a study).

New Year’s Eve Gunfire Is Illegal and Deadly, US Police Warn

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus also cautioned the residents in a video posted on social media early this month not to shoot the shots.

You Might Be Interested In

He said that innocent lives, including children, are injured or killed every year due to stray bullets.

Jorge Valdez-Mezza, one of the victims of gunfire during the celebratory occasion who took part in the public service announcement, said that he was outside in the local park and downtown enjoying the fireworks when he felt that something struck his elbow.

Valdez-Meza said he was shot on his elbow, which was good, because I might have been shot right through, so that I would have been dead or crippled.

US Police Chiefs Urge Public to Avoid Celebratory Gunfire This New Year

The Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz has also encouraged the residents to call the authorities in case they notice an individual firing something to the air during the holiday.

Do not think that someone will report it, she said.

Aurora, Illinois, police are trying to reduce the number of celebratory gunfire by applying ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts. The technology relies on sound sensors to call the attention of the police to geographic locations of gunshots.

The officers will also be deployed in places where instances of celebratory gun-fire were the greatest during the New Year Eve last year. The release of firearms will result in any individual being found illegally to be arrested, according to a news release issued by the Aurora Police Department through Facebook.

What was the number of cases of celebratory gunfire reported? 

Officials in San Antonio, Texas answered 361 calls about celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day 2023 and 304 on July 4, 2023. On July 4, USA Today reported an increase in the number of New Year’s Day calls of 338 and 287.

A 32-year-old female in Houston was shot in the leg by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day in 2025, and a 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet during New Year’s Day 2025 in Miami. 

ALSO READ: New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won’t See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 7:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Happy New Yearlatest US newslatest world newsnew year 2026

RELATED News

Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Gets Brutally Trolled For Strolling On Goa Streets While Holding A Beer, Internet Says, ‘Hypocrisy Kehte Issey’

‘Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta’: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Heat From UP Maulana For Visiting Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Accused Of Violating Sharia Law

Happy New Year 2026: New Zealand Rings in New Year 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks at Auckland Sky Tower

Trump Mobile Delays Its $499 Gold-Coloured Smartphone Launch Yet Again, Here’s What Really Happened

US Hikes Immigration Fees, Signaling Fresh Push Under Trump’s Hardline Policy; Here’s How Much You Will Need To Pay Extra

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar Hands PM Modi’s ‘Personal Letter’ To Tarique Rahman As Khalida Zia Is Laid To Rest In Dhaka

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

Bengal Record Their 2nd Fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy Win As Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Rattle Jammu & Kashmir

New Year’s Eve Showdown: Maharashtra Gig Workers Likely To Join Nationwide Strike Despite Swiggy And Zomato Increasing Peak Hours Incentives

IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Podar International School Expands Legacy with New Campus in Bharuch Open its 22nd school in Gujarat State

New Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Leaked Spy Images Reveal Major Design Changes

‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

India Soars To AI Powerhouse: Talent Pool Skyrockets 252%, Claims 3rd Spot On Global AI Vibrancy Index

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty End 2025 On A Strong Note, Eyes Turn To 2026 Trends

Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences
Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences
Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences
Will Celebratory Gunfire During New Year Celebrations Land You In Jail In The US? Police List Out Consequences

QUICK LINKS