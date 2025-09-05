LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > 147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:48 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): A coalition of 147 Tibet-focused organisations and members of the International Tibet Network has strongly denounced China’s intensifying crackdown on Tibetan environmental defenders, cultural advocates, and community leaders, Phayul reported.

According to Phayul, the statement released on Wednesday was issued in response to the arbitrary extension of the prison sentence of prominent Tibetan activist A-Nya Sengdra. Rights groups argue that the decision reflects Beijing’s determination to stifle dissent and intimidate Tibetan civil society.

Sengdra, a well-known community leader from Gade County, Golog in eastern Tibet’s Amdo province, was detained on September 4, 2018, and later sentenced to seven years in prison on December 6, 2019. His work to combat corruption and protect Tibet’s fragile ecosystems had earned him both respect and recognition, including the 2022 Tenzin Delek Rinpoche Medal of Courage. He was expected to be released this month; however, authorities extended his sentence until February 2026 without explanation, Phayul stated.

During his detention, Sengdra’s physical and mental health reportedly worsened, prompting multiple UN human rights experts to call for his immediate release. They described his imprisonment as an example of “the criminalisation of the legitimate work of a minority community member and human rights defender.”

“This extension is a calculated attempt to crush Tibetan civil society,” read the joint statement, which also noted a broader campaign targeting Tibetan intellectuals and activists.

In August, monk-scholar Shersang Gyatso reportedly died by suicide at his monastery in Ba County after raids and strict measures ahead of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. That same month, Gonpo Kyi, the sister of jailed businessman Dorjee Tashi, attempted suicide by jumping from a hotel building in Lhasa following repeated refusals to meet her brother, as highlighted by Phayul.

Other activists, including environmentalist Tsongon Tsering and singer Asang, have also faced detention, harassment, or surveillance, alongside cultural defenders like Go Sherab Gyatso and Tashi Wangchuk.

According to Phayul, the coalition urged international governments and institutions to demand the release of Sengdra, Dorjee Tashi, Tsongon Tsering, and other Tibetan prisoners of conscience. “Silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The world must act now,” the statement urged. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: a-nya-sengdraactivistchinacivil-societyinternational-tibet-networkrights-grouptibettibetantibetan-activist

RELATED News

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release
147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release
147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release
147 Tibet rights groups condemn China's crackdown, demand activist's release

QUICK LINKS