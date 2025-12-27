15 Killed, 19 Injured As Passenger Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Western Guatemala

At least 15 people lost their lives and 19 others were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for the local fire department, said the victims included 11 men, three women, and a minor. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident took place in the Sololá Department, between kilometres 172 and 174, a stretch notorious for dense fog that limits visibility.

Early Saturday, the fire department shared images on social media showing the wrecked bus in the ravine as rescue teams worked to extract survivors and recover the deceased.

(With Reuters Inputs)

(This is a breaking news story…More details are awaited.)