Home > World > 24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here's What Happened

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here’s What Happened

A 24-year-old woman from Telangana died in a tragic house fire in Albany, New York, after flames spread rapidly from a nearby building. Authorities said she was asleep when the fire broke out, leaving her no time to escape.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: December 7, 2025 12:21:13 IST

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here’s What Happened

A 24-year-old woman from Telangana’s Jangaon district died in a major house fire in Albany, New York, on Thursday. The victim, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, moved to the United States in 2021 to pursue higher studies.

She was asleep when the fire started and could not escape. Early reports state that the blaze began in a neighbouring building and spread to her residence within minutes. Local officials said the flames intensified quickly and left little time for anyone to respond. Sahaja’s family confirmed that she planned to return home after finishing her education.

Fire Spread Rapidly and Left Sahaja Trapped

Authorities in Albany said the fire began in the adjacent building before moving toward Sahaja’s unit. They reported that the fire grew at a rapid pace, which reduced the chances of evacuation. Sahaja was inside her room when the flames reached her floor. Officials said she could not react in time because she was asleep.

The Indian mission later confirmed that Sahaja suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. She was studying for her Master’s degree at Albany University and was preparing for upcoming academic work.

Indian Consulate Confirms Death and Offers Support

The Consulate General of India in New York confirmed Sahaja’s death and released a statement expressing deep sorrow. The mission said on X that it felt “deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ms. Sahaja Reddy Udumala” and extended condolences to her family.

Officials added that they were in touch with her relatives in India and were assisting them with all formalities. The consulate also said it was coordinating the process to repatriate Sahaja’s body. It assured full support to the family during this difficult period and continued communication with U.S. authorities.

Sahaja’s family in Telangana said they were heartbroken after receiving the news. She was the elder daughter of Udumula Jayakar Reddy, who works with TCS in Hyderabad, and Gopumaria Shailaja, a government primary school teacher. Relatives said they had been waiting for her return after her studies.

They are now requesting government support to bring her body back home for final rites. Local residents in Jangaon have gathered at the family home to offer comfort. Many neighbours said they wanted to help the family during the difficult time and were coordinating with officials.

GoFundMe Page Created to Support Sahaja’s Family

To assist the family, Sahaja’s cousin Rathna Gopu created a GoFundMe page. The fundraiser states that Sahaja suffered burn injuries over nearly 90 percent of her body. It also explains how the fire spread and how quickly the situation worsened. The creator said the funds will help cover funeral and memorial expenses, repatriation arrangements, and other urgent requirements linked to the incident. Supporters have begun sharing the page across social media. Community members said they want to help the family manage the sudden financial pressure after the accident. 

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 12:20 PM IST
