6PM Hourly update

Please add/update the following to the Reuters Daybook for Thursday, October 16: MOVED TO NOVEMBER 13 SENATE (SPECIAL) AGING — 12Noon ET — Holds a field hearing in Pacific Palisades, Calif. titled, "Forgotten After the Flames: Stories from the Palisades Fire." Tom Doran, a Palisades Fire survivor in Pacific Palisades, Calif.; Palisades Fire survivor David Schwarz, chairman of the Pacific Palisades Community Council Rebuild Committee; Palisades Fire survivor Jessica Rogers, president of the Pacific Palisades Resident Association; Palisades Fire survivor John Alle, president of the John Alle Company; and Palisades Fire survivors Bruce Schwartz and Rachel Schwartz testify. Location: Pacific Palisades, Calif. Contact: 202-224-5364 Note: For further details, go to: https://www.aging.senate.gov/hearings/forgotten-after-the-flames-stories-from-the-palisades-fire. 9:30 a.m. — (USA-ISRAEL-FLOTILLA/PROTESTS) EVENT — Ten U.S. citizens who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla – Jessica Clotfelter, Zue Jernstedt, Philip Tottenham, Michael Fix, Dane Hunter, Eric Lein, Paul Reid, Adnaan Stumo, Torleif Stumo, and Stephen Wahab – hold a news conference outside of the State Department to call on U.S. government to "address Israel's violations of international law." Earlier this month, Israeli forces intercepted around 40 boats carrying aid and more than 400 activists to Gaza. Event organizers say the flotilla was intercepted "in violation of international maritime law" and participants will "share firsthand testimony of their abduction and detention" and call on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "demand accountability for violations of international and U.S. law." Location: Outside of the State Department, 22nd and C streets NW Contact: Gur Tsabar, 347-248-1390 or movementmediahub@gmail.com or Hazami Barmada, 202-714-1012 Note: From 6:30-9pm, flotilla members and others will participate in a "From The Sea To DC, Until Palestine Is Free" protest outside of the Israeli Embassy (3514 International Drive NW). For further details, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-event-public-talk-from-the-sea-to-dc-until-palestine-is-free-tickets-1816697243359?. 9:30 a.m. — (DC-PARKING-TECH) EVENT — DC Councilmember Charles Allen (D) chairs a DC Council Transportation and the Environment Committee hearing on Thursday to discuss three bills – including one legislative item that would "take advantage of new technologies to automate payment for curbside parking, rideshare pick-up, food deliveries, moving trucks, and inventory deliveries for stores." Allen says the system is "similar to how E-Z Pass works for highways." Location: Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, room 120, NW Contact: Erik Salmi, 202-445-0834 or 202-724-8072 Note: For a webcast, go to: https://dc.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=93. 7 p.m. — (USA-HISTORY-PROGRESSIVES) EVENT — Politics and Prose Bookstore hosts a book forum on Thursday night with John Fabian Witt, professor of law at Yale Law School and author of "The Radical Fund: How a Band of Visionaries and a Million Dollars Upended America." David Cole, former national legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), interviews Witt on how the Garland Fund became "a crucible for progressive thought." Location: Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Avenue NW, 5015 Connecticut Ave NW Contact: 202-364-1919 —— —— The Reuters Daybook October 16, 2025 REUTERS

