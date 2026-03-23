An Indian citizen was slightly injured in Abu Dhabi in the very early Monday after being hit by debris of a ballistic missile in the Al Shawamekh region after it had been intercepted by the air defence systems. The government officials ensured that the emergency teams were quick in responding to the accident and that the victim got medical care. In a statement, the Abu Dhabi media office said that the situation was being controlled and the people should only trust the official means that are checked and discouraged the airing of misinformation at the time of increased tensions in the region.

Who Is The Indian National Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Hit Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh Area Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War?

The accident is occurring in the context of the increasing tension associated with the US-Iran conflict that has been characterized by the spike in the number of missile and drone attacks on countries of the Gulf region. No information has been released so far regarding the an Indian citizen. Several dozens of Indian nationals, workers as well as seafarers are reported to have been injured in the strikes in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iraq in the recent weeks. The Ministry of Defence of the UAE reported that air defence systems shot down 25 unmanned aerial vehicles and four ballistic missiles in one day. Since the war intensified, it has been reported that the country has been able to counter more than 1,700 drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.







Other casualties have also been documented among Indian nationals though the number is at least six deaths all over the region due to the broader crisis. The Indian government again reassured that income security of almost four million Indians residing in West Asia is of their concern, whereas Abdulnasser Alshaali reiterated that Indians in the UAE are of their priority and are treated as their family members. Emphasizing the strong connections between the two countries, he presented the Indian community (the number of which is about four million) as the part and parcel of the social and economic life of the UAE, assuring the families that the safety is the foremost concern of the country’s leadership.

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