Home > World > Food Denied, Lives Lost: 39 Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Amid Aid Blockade

Food Denied, Lives Lost: 39 Killed By Israeli Forces in Gaza Amid Aid Blockade

Israeli attacks killed 39 in Gaza in 24 hours, including 21 awaiting aid and 11 from starvation, officials said. Malnutrition deaths have reached 212 since October 2023. Aid agencies warn of worsening famine amid severe restrictions, with UNRWA barred from deliveries for over five months.

UNRWA said it is not being allowed to deliver any humanitarian aid into Gaza
UNRWA said it is not being allowed to deliver any humanitarian aid into Gaza

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 23:11:00 IST

39 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces over the past 24 hours, including 21 waiting for humanitarian aid and 11 who died of starvation, according to Palestinian health authorities. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 212 people—among them 98 children—have died from malnutrition since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Most of these deaths occurred in recent weeks as Israel continues to severely restrict aid entering Gaza, despite partially lifting a total blockade in late May. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, told Al Jazeera that famine remains a grave threat, “especially among children and the elderly,” warning that malnutrition weakens immunity and can lead to death.

Humanitarian Organizations Raise Concerns Over Less Aid Into Gaza

On Friday, the World Food Programme (WFP) urged Israel to permit at least 100 aid trucks into Gaza daily. However, only 60 of its drivers have been vetted and approved by the Israeli military. The requested number is far below the 600 trucks per day that other UN agencies and Gaza authorities say are necessary to meet basic needs.

WFP reported that since July 27, 266 of its trucks reaching crossing points were turned back, including 31 percent that had already been approved. The agency cited last-minute route changes by Israeli authorities and dangerous conditions due to ongoing military operations as key obstacles.

UN Body Says Airdrops of Aid in Gaza Are ‘Ineffective’

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday that it has been barred from delivering any humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, into Gaza for more than five months. It warned that airdrops by various countries are “very expensive and ineffective” in reaching those most in need. UNRWA has repeatedly called on Israel to end the siege.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensified their attacks across the territory. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that six people were killed by Israeli soldiers while waiting for aid near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. Two others were killed at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site in the south and taken to the Nasser Medical Complex. In Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike on an apartment killed one woman and injured another person.

Also Read: ‘Freeing Gaza from Hamas’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s New Plan Sparks Global Alarm

