LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead donald trump ammy virk apple child abuse Kolkata ayatollah ali khamenei al nassr Hussein Makled MKD VYOM latest world news Bombay High Court iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
Home > World > Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

SpiceJet cancelled 87 flights at Delhi’s IGI Airport as West Asia airspace restrictions disrupted India-UAE routes. Multiple airlines suspended services, limited Dubai operations resumed, while passengers were advised to schedules.

87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled
87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 3, 2026 00:20:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

SpiceJet has cancelled as many as 87 flights on Monday, including 37 departures and 50 arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport, as airspace restrictions linked to escalating tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt international operations. Airport sources confirmed that the cancellations largely affect routes connecting Indian cities with Dubai and Sharjah.

SpiceJet Cancels 87 Flights Amid Airspace Restrictions

According to airport officials, the affected services operated by SpiceJet include both arrivals and departures scheduled for March 2 and March 3. Flights from Dubai to Pune, Mumbai, Amritsar, Calicut, Madurai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Delhi were cancelled, along with services from Sharjah to Ahmedabad. Departures from multiple Indian cities—including Mumbai, Amritsar, Madurai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kochi, and Calicut—to Dubai and Sharjah were also called off. The airline cited the ongoing closure of parts of UAE airspace as the primary reason for the disruption.

Limited Operations Resume at Dubai Airports

Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai confirmed a gradual and limited resumption of flight operations beginning March 2 at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport unless directly notified by their airline.

You Might Be Interested In

Emirates announced that it has started operating a small number of flights, prioritising passengers with existing or rebooked reservations. The airline reiterated that most services remain suspended while it continues to monitor the evolving regional situation.

Airlines Extend Suspensions Across the Region

Other carriers have also adjusted operations in response to ongoing airspace uncertainty. Akasa Air stated that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh remain suspended for March 3, offering full refunds or free rescheduling to affected passengers. Oman Air cancelled multiple services scheduled for March 3 to destinations including Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, and Baghdad.

Additionally, major airlines such as IndiGo and Qatar Airways have either suspended or extended cancellations on select routes due to the escalating geopolitical tensions. Aviation authorities continue to monitor regional airspace conditions closely, with schedules expected to remain volatile until operational stability improves.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, just edited for clarity)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: airline schedule disruptionaviation disruption newsDelhi airport flight disruptionDubai airport operations updateIGI Airport newsIndia UAE flights cancelledinternational flight cancellations IndiaMiddle East airspace crisisSpiceJet flight cancellationsWest Asia airspace closure

RELATED News

FACT CHECK: Iran Said Netanyahu’s Fate ‘Unclear’ After Jerusalem Strike Claim; Israeli PM Shows Up Publicly at Beit Shemesh Attack Site, Debunked the ‘Fake News’- What We Know

Dubai And Abu Dhabi Airports Resume Operations As UAE Launches ‘Special Flights’ To Clear Stranded Travelers After Three-Day Suspension Amid Regional Tensions

‘Priority Is To Safeguard Citizens’: PM Modi Holds Urgent Talks With Gulf Leaders As Middle East Tensions Soar, Urges Protection Of Indian Community Abroad

‘They Thought They Were Undetectable’: Donald Trump Warns Of ‘BIG WAVE’ As US-Iran War Escalates, Boasts Of World’s Strongest Military

Middle East on Edge: How The Iran War Reshapes Power For Trump And Netanyahu After Ali Khamenei’s Death, All About Strategic Gains And Growing Risks

LATEST NEWS

Toxic Turn In Palghar district: Oleum Leak Triggers Evacuation of 2,600 People as Dense Fumes Disrupt Industrial Belt

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

IPL 2026: Did RCB Just Confirm Chinnaswamy As Home Venue? Cryptic X Post Goes Viral

‘He Doesn’t Know Where To Bowl’: Shahid Afridi Slams Shaheen After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Who Will Be Pakistan’s Next T20I Captain? Shahid Afridi Backs Star Batter As Salman Ali Agha’s Replacement

‘I Felt Helpless’: Rohit Sharma’s Big Confession On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Fake? Filipino Actors Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles And Gil Cuerva’s Obscene Private Videos Leak Online- What We Know

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Blockbuster Clash In Doubt? Argentina-Spain Finalissima Faces Uncertainty As Qatar Suspends Football: Report

Who Is Ammy Virk? Vicky Kaushal’s Co-Star Pens Emotional Note, Reveals His Wife And Six-Year-Old Are Stuck In UAE Amid Iran War: ‘Papa, I Will Hide Under My Bed…’

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source
Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source
Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source
Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

QUICK LINKS