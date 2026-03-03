Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

SpiceJet has cancelled as many as 87 flights on Monday, including 37 departures and 50 arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport, as airspace restrictions linked to escalating tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt international operations. Airport sources confirmed that the cancellations largely affect routes connecting Indian cities with Dubai and Sharjah.

SpiceJet Cancels 87 Flights Amid Airspace Restrictions

According to airport officials, the affected services operated by SpiceJet include both arrivals and departures scheduled for March 2 and March 3. Flights from Dubai to Pune, Mumbai, Amritsar, Calicut, Madurai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Delhi were cancelled, along with services from Sharjah to Ahmedabad. Departures from multiple Indian cities—including Mumbai, Amritsar, Madurai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kochi, and Calicut—to Dubai and Sharjah were also called off. The airline cited the ongoing closure of parts of UAE airspace as the primary reason for the disruption.

Limited Operations Resume at Dubai Airports

Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai confirmed a gradual and limited resumption of flight operations beginning March 2 at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport unless directly notified by their airline.

Emirates announced that it has started operating a small number of flights, prioritising passengers with existing or rebooked reservations. The airline reiterated that most services remain suspended while it continues to monitor the evolving regional situation.

Airlines Extend Suspensions Across the Region

Other carriers have also adjusted operations in response to ongoing airspace uncertainty. Akasa Air stated that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh remain suspended for March 3, offering full refunds or free rescheduling to affected passengers. Oman Air cancelled multiple services scheduled for March 3 to destinations including Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, and Baghdad.

Additionally, major airlines such as IndiGo and Qatar Airways have either suspended or extended cancellations on select routes due to the escalating geopolitical tensions. Aviation authorities continue to monitor regional airspace conditions closely, with schedules expected to remain volatile until operational stability improves.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, just edited for clarity)