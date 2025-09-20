LIVE TV
Home > World > Amazon, Microsoft, JP Morgan Issue Urgent Alert After Donald Trump Imposes $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Amazon, Microsoft, JP Morgan Issue Urgent Alert After Donald Trump Imposes $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Amazon, Microsoft, and JP Morgan issue caution notices to H-1B Visa holders. Amazon urges H-1B and H-4 visa employees to stay in the US as Trump imposes $100,000 H-1B fee. Visa holders are advised to return before September 21. The new rule targets alleged misuse of the H-1B program.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 20, 2025 12:15:30 IST

Amazon has urged employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to remain in the United States following recent immigration developments. In a note reviewed by Reuters, the company stated, “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now.”

The advisory also recommended that H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before 12:00 a.m. EDT on September 21. The notice comes after similar alerts issued by Microsoft and JP Morgan.

Donald Trump Imposes $100,000 Fee For H-1B Visa Applications

The advisory follows US President Donald Trump’s proclamation on Friday, which imposes a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. Speaking to reporters at the White House, US Commerce Secretary said the measure aims to “ensure US companies hire more American talent while sending less valuable foreign workers back to their home countries.”

The H-1B visa, created by Congress in 1990, allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations who hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Typically granted for three years, the visa can be extended for an additional three years. Indians make up more than 70% of H-1B visa holders, making the new fee potentially impactful for the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Also Read: How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

President Trump Criticizes H-1B Visa Program

Trump’s proclamation specifies that the new rule will take effect from September 21 and remain in force for 12 months. After this period, the rule will expire unless renewed.

The President criticized what he described as “systemic abuse” of the H-1B visa program, particularly by IT outsourcing firms, calling the misuse a “national security threat.”

“Further, the abuse of the H-1B visa program has made it even more challenging for college graduates trying to find IT jobs, allowing employers to hire foreign workers at a significant discount to American workers,” the proclamation states.

Also Read: What Is the H-1B Visa? Donald Trump Launches ‘Project Firewall’ With $100,000 Annual Fee To Protect American Jobs

