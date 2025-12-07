Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

A 2009 video of Russian President Vladimir Putin scolding a top businessman has gone viral in India, just as the IndiGo flight crisis continues to disrupt travel across the country. The timing of the resurfaced clip has sparked intense debate online, with many social media users drawing comparisons between Putin’s assertive approach and the Indian aviation regulator’s handling of the airline.

The old video shows him confronting billionaire Oleg Deripaska during a visit to Pikalyovo, where factory workers had reportedly not been paid for three months. In the clip, Putin pushes an agreement across the table and orders Deripaska to “come and sign.” When the businessman quietly signs the document and attempts to leave, Putin adds the now-famous line, “Give me back my pen.”

The short but sharp exchange has been widely described as a “classic Putin moment,” showcasing direct state intervention and accountability.

The clip gained sudden traction amid allegations that India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), gave in to pressure from IndiGo at the peak of its operational crisis. IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights across major cities this week after struggling to meet the DGCA’s new Flight Duty Time Limitation rules, which increased mandatory rest hours for pilots. The disruptions triggered long queues, delays and confusion at airports nationwide, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Facing widespread criticism, the DGCA later relaxed night-duty rules specifically for IndiGo until February 2026. Critics claimed the rollback was “arm-twisted” by the airline, leading many online to highlight the contrast with Putin’s 2009 handling of Deripaska.

Social media users shared the video with comments such as, “Oligarchs can’t take the state for a ride,” and “This is how governments should deal with powerful companies.”

ALSO READ: How Will Dalal Street React On Monday To Putin’s India Visit? Market Impact Explained