LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

The old video shows him confronting billionaire Oleg Deripaska during a visit to Pikalyovo, where factory workers had reportedly not been paid for three months.

Vladimir Putin. (Image Credit: ANI)
Vladimir Putin. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 14:53:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

A 2009 video of Russian President Vladimir Putin scolding a top businessman has gone viral in India, just as the IndiGo flight crisis continues to disrupt travel across the country. The timing of the resurfaced clip has sparked intense debate online, with many social media users drawing comparisons between Putin’s assertive approach and the Indian aviation regulator’s handling of the airline.

The old video shows him confronting billionaire Oleg Deripaska during a visit to Pikalyovo, where factory workers had reportedly not been paid for three months. In the clip, Putin pushes an agreement across the table and orders Deripaska to “come and sign.” When the businessman quietly signs the document and attempts to leave, Putin adds the now-famous line, “Give me back my pen.”

The short but sharp exchange has been widely described as a “classic Putin moment,” showcasing direct state intervention and accountability.

The clip gained sudden traction amid allegations that India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), gave in to pressure from IndiGo at the peak of its operational crisis. IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights across major cities this week after struggling to meet the DGCA’s new Flight Duty Time Limitation rules, which increased mandatory rest hours for pilots. The disruptions triggered long queues, delays and confusion at airports nationwide, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Facing widespread criticism, the DGCA later relaxed night-duty rules specifically for IndiGo until February 2026. Critics claimed the rollback was “arm-twisted” by the airline, leading many online to highlight the contrast with Putin’s 2009 handling of Deripaska.

Social media users shared the video with comments such as, “Oligarchs can’t take the state for a ride,” and “This is how governments should deal with powerful companies.”

ALSO READ: How Will Dalal Street React On Monday To Putin’s India Visit? Market Impact Explained

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indigorussiaviral videovladimir putin

RELATED News

Marathon Organiser Arrested In Iran For Allowing Women To Race Without Hijab, Officials Order Crackdown

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here’s What Happened

No Breakthrough In ‘Constructive’ Ukraine-US Talks; Volodymyr Zelensky Vows Good Faith Peace Efforts Amid Russia Tensions

South African Bar Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Including 3 Children, Sparking Questions In A Night Of Horror

Baba Vanga Warns Of Devastating Global Events In 2026-From Natural Disasters To AI Takeover

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Horror: Nepalese House Helpers Drug And Rob Gynaecologist; Gold, Cash And Mobiles Goes Missing

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Naveen Jindal: Inside the Life, Net Worth & Career of India’s Steel Empire Builder

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office ‘Marvel’ Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play SMAT: Why It Is A Better Option For The Left-Handed Batter Rather Than Being A Part Of Indian Squad For SA T20Is

“Their Presence Changes The Dressing Room Atmosphere”: Sanjay Bangar Defends Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s ODI Spots After India Beat South Africa

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral
Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral
Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral
Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS