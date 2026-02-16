LIVE TV
Home > World > Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions With US, Iran's IRGC Launches 'Smart Control' Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz- What Is Brewing?

Amid nuclear deal tensions, Iran’s IRGC launches Strait of Hormuz drill as US warns of “traumatic” fallout if talks fail.

Iran’s IRGC launches ‘Smart Control’ drill in Strait of Hormuz. (IMAGE: X)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 16, 2026 18:42:37 IST

Rising tensions between Iran and the United States over the nuclear deal have spilled into the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a new military exercise dubbed “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The drill, conducted by the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, comes at a sensitive moment just as Tehran and Washington prepare for another round of Oman-mediated nuclear negotiations in Geneva.

IRGC’s ‘Smart Control’ Drill: A Strategic Signal?

According to Iranian state media, the exercise aims to test operational readiness, review security plans, and rehearse rapid-response scenarios against potential military threats. The drills are being supervised by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, with nearly 20% of global oil shipments passing through it. Any disruption in the narrow channel can send shockwaves across global energy markets.

Hardline Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that Tehran could block the strait if faced with military aggression or further sanctions pressure.

Iran Warns of Retaliation Against US Bases

The military drills follow sharp remarks from senior Iranian officials. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that Tehran would strike American bases if attacked.

“If the Americans use force against us, they will receive force in return,” Larijani said, adding that while Iran is not seeking war, it is fully prepared to respond.

His comments come amid heightened rhetoric from Washington, further fueling speculation of potential escalation.

Trump’s ‘Very Traumatic’ Warning to Tehran

US President Donald Trump recently warned that failure to reach a nuclear agreement would result in a “very traumatic” outcome for Iran. He also referenced past military actions, signaling Washington’s willingness to apply pressure if diplomacy fails.

The United States has significantly increased its naval presence in the Gulf region, deploying aircraft carrier strike groups including the USS Abraham Lincoln and announcing that the USS Gerald R. Ford will head to the Middle East soon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has meanwhile said that securing a deal with Tehran will be difficult, underscoring the fragile state of negotiations.

Nuclear Talks Resume After Months of Hostility

The current diplomatic push marks the first serious engagement since tensions escalated during last year’s Iran-Israel conflict, which included US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in Geneva ahead of renewed discussions.

Tehran has indicated willingness to discuss its nuclear program but insists that sanctions relief must be part of any agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said “the ball is in America’s court,” stressing that genuine progress depends on Washington’s sincerity.

What Is Brewing in the Strait of Hormuz?

The timing of the IRGC’s “Smart Control” drill is widely viewed as strategic a calculated show of strength amid fragile diplomacy. While both sides publicly state they are not seeking war, military positioning and sharp rhetoric suggest deep mistrust remains.

With global oil markets watching closely and negotiations hanging in the balance, the Strait of Hormuz once again sits at the center of a high-stakes geopolitical standoff.

Whether the latest round of talks leads to de-escalation or further confrontation may determine if the current military maneuvers remain symbolic or signal something far more serious brewing in the Gulf.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 6:42 PM IST
