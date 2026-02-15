‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that Iran should never have any chance to have a nuclear weapon and that Washington regards a nuclear weaponized Iran to be a grave security issue to the region and the world.

What Did US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Say?

As Rubio pointed out, the United States has a strong position in the Middle East in the form of a military force, which is not to inflict conflict, but rather to prevent the attacks of Iran on the US troops and infrastructures. As the US is still resolute, Rubio emphasized that diplomacy is still of priority to the administration in the settlement of the tensions with Tehran.

Rubio also pointed out that President Donald Trump leans towards a diplomatic style of international conflicts, despite having enemies. In a previous interview with Bloomberg, Rubio gave an explanation that Trump would go directly including to meet the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in case the opportunity took place. Rubio explained that this meeting would not be a sign of approval or compromise but a realistic attempt to avoid a worsening of the situation. The Secretary of State emphasized the fact that Trump has always inclined to solve problems by methods of negotiations and deals whenever it is necessary, and diplomacy is the way out even in the conditions of a manifestation of military preparedness.

US allies inching towards China?

Going forward, Rubio pointed out that talks with the Iranians may occur in the coming days, whereby US envoy, Steve Witkoff, and senior advisor, Jared Kushner may be involved. He also brought up the issue of changing global alliances, in which he mentions that the visit of leaders to Beijing by leaders like the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, had drawn questions about certain US allies inching towards China. Rubio emphasized that it was necessary to re establish US-European relationships, support the administration to emphasize on both diplomacy and security to control global issues.

