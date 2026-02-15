LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh marco rubio Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio pointed out that talks with the Iranians may occur in the coming days, whereby US envoy, Steve Witkoff, and senior advisor, Jared Kushner may be involved.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 15, 2026 12:35:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that Iran should never have any chance to have a nuclear weapon and that Washington regards a nuclear weaponized Iran to be a grave security issue to the region and the world.

What Did US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Say?

As Rubio pointed out, the United States has a strong position in the Middle East in the form of a military force, which is not to inflict conflict, but rather to prevent the attacks of Iran on the US troops and infrastructures. As the US is still resolute, Rubio emphasized that diplomacy is still of priority to the administration in the settlement of the tensions with Tehran.

Rubio also pointed out that President Donald Trump leans towards a diplomatic style of international conflicts, despite having enemies. In a previous interview with Bloomberg, Rubio gave an explanation that Trump would go directly including to meet the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in case the opportunity took place. Rubio explained that this meeting would not be a sign of approval or compromise but a realistic attempt to avoid a worsening of the situation. The Secretary of State emphasized the fact that Trump has always inclined to solve problems by methods of negotiations and deals whenever it is necessary, and diplomacy is the way out even in the conditions of a manifestation of military preparedness.

You Might Be Interested In

US allies inching towards China?

Going forward, Rubio pointed out that talks with the Iranians may occur in the coming days, whereby US envoy, Steve Witkoff, and senior advisor, Jared Kushner may be involved. He also brought up the issue of changing global alliances, in which he mentions that the visit of leaders to Beijing by leaders like the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, had drawn questions about certain US allies inching towards China. Rubio emphasized that it was necessary to re establish US-European relationships, support the administration to emphasize on both diplomacy and security to control global issues.

Also Read: ‘Where Is Your ID? Stop’: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Major Embarrassing Moment During Security Check At Munich Conference | WATCH Viral Video

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4marco rubioMarco Rubio nuclear statementMarco Rubio nuclear statement iranMarco Rubio trump us iranMarco Rubio us iranUS Iran nuclear policy

RELATED News

Who Was Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-Year-Old Indian Student From Karnataka Found Dead in California 6 Days After Going Missing Near UC Berkeley

Who Is Abdul Halim Khan? Ex–East London Imam Guilty Of Sexually Exploiting Children Using Claims Of ‘Spiritual And Supernatural Authority’

Epstein Files: US Justice Department Sends Letter To Lawmakers Explaining Redactions, Says Report

‘Will Go Full Force’: Donald Trump And Netanyahu Agree US Should Press Iran To Cut Oil Sales To China

Thousands Rally In Toronto In Support Of Iran Protests, Call For Regime Change | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

IND vs PAK: Where Is Mohsin Naqvi? Will PCB Chief Attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo? Check Key Attendees List

Yuva Sathi Yojna 2026: How to Download Yuva Sathi Form, Steps to Apply on banglaryuvasathi.com, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required and More

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

Mahashivratri Horoscope 15 February, 2026: Which Zodiac Signs Will Receive Lord Shiva’s Blessings This Year? #3 Will Shock You

Canada Distributor Drops Major Update: Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Past April 30, What’s Behind The Delay?

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Match — TV Telecast, OTT and Mobile Apps

Why Were Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Audience Ratings Removed From BookMyShow? A Court Order Leaves Fans Guessing

‘Mujhe Dhoka Diya Hai…’: Viral WhatsApp Message Surfaces After Noida Couple Found Shot Dead In Parked Car On Valentine’s Day — Was It Murder Or Suicide?

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It On February 16 Or 17? New Moon Date Confusion And Solar Eclipse Possibility Explained

‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government
‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government
‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government
‘Iran Will Never Be Allowed To Have Nuclear Weapons,’ US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Affirms As Trump Eyes Diplomatic Deal With Iranian Government

QUICK LINKS