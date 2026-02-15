‘If They Are Sincere…’: After Trump’s Sharp Warning, Iran Says Path To Nuclear Deal Depends On US Action, Signals Openness To Compromise

Iran has signalled it is open to compromise in reviving the stalled nuclear deal with the United States, but made it clear that the next move must come from Washington.

Speaking to the BBC, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the “ball was in America’s court” to prove it genuinely wants an agreement.

His remarks come days after Trump warned that failure to reach a deal with his administration would be “very traumatic,” renewing pressure amid fragile diplomatic efforts.

Iran Signals Openness to Compromise, Seeks Sanctions Relief

Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran is prepared to discuss concerns surrounding its nuclear programme, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, provided the US is willing to address sanctions relief.

“We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme if they are ready to talk about sanctions,” he said, adding: “If they are sincere, I’m sure we will be on the road to an agreement.”

However, the Iranian official stopped short of clarifying whether Tehran is demanding the removal of all sanctions or only specific ones.

Iran has pointed to its offer to dilute uranium enriched to 60% purity a level close to weapons-grade as evidence of flexibility. Western nations have long expressed concern that such enrichment brings Iran closer to developing a nuclear weapon, an allegation Tehran firmly denies.

US Calls Deal ‘Very Hard to Do’

On the American side, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that President Trump prefers a diplomatic solution but described reaching a deal as “very hard to do.”

Indirect talks between the US and Iran were held earlier this month in Oman, which both sides described as broadly positive. A second round of negotiations is expected to take place in Geneva, according to officials.

Despite diplomatic engagement, Trump has maintained that military action remains an option if Iran refuses to curb its nuclear programme.

Zero Enrichment and Red Lines

A key sticking point remains uranium enrichment. Iran insists that calls for “zero enrichment” violate its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Takht-Ravanchi said the issue of zero enrichment “is not on the table anymore” from Iran’s perspective.

This contrasts with Trump’s recent remarks that the US does not want Iran to carry out any enrichment.

Tehran has also reiterated that its ballistic missile programme is not up for discussion a demand strongly backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has urged Washington to push for broader restrictions beyond nuclear limits.

Rising Military Tensions in the Region

Tensions have escalated alongside diplomacy. Trump recently announced the redeployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the Middle East, signalling increased US military presence in the region.

Iran has warned it would retaliate against any military action, while Gulf nations have cautioned that further escalation could spark a wider regional conflict.

For now, diplomatic channels remain open. But as both sides trade warnings and conditions, the future of the Iran nuclear deal hinges on whether Washington and Tehran can translate rhetoric into tangible concessions.

ALSO READ: Saketh Sreenivasaiah Death Case: What Roommate Revealed About 22-Year-Old Final Weeks, Recalls Last Words and How ‘He Had Stopped Caring’