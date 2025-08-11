LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’

Anas al-Sharif, one of four Al Jazeera journalists killed in a deadly Israeli strike in Gaza, left a poignant final message on his official X account. In his last post, he called for peace and entrusted the care of his family and Palestine to others. Israel accused him of being a Hamas leader, a claim denied by media rights groups.

Anas al-Sharif’s final message urges peace, resilience, and care for his family and Palestine before his death in Gaza. Photos/X.
Anas al-Sharif’s final message urges peace, resilience, and care for his family and Palestine before his death in Gaza. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 11:20:00 IST

Anas al-Sharif, one of four Al Jazeera journalists who died in a strike in Gaza, left a haunting final message shared on his official X account on Monday. The post was reportedly written by al-Sharif himself before his death.

Anas al-Sharif Leaves Final Message: “This Is My Will and My Final Message”

The X post begins with these words, “this is my will and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. First, peace be upon you and Allah’s mercy and blessings.”

Minutes before the deadly strike, al-Sharif had posted on X reporting that Israel had been heavily bombarding Gaza City for over two hours.

Also Read: Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Anas al-Sharif, 28, was killed alongside three other Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant in a missile strike targeting a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City on Sunday.

The other journalists identified by Al Jazeera were Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, and Mohammed Noufal.

Israeli Military Calls Him Hamas Leader, Al Jazeera Responds

Israel’s military accused al-Sharif of being a Hamas cell leader, alleging he was involved in orchestrating rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. According to an Israeli military statement, intelligence and documents seized in Gaza support this claim. The statement described al-Sharif as “the head of a Hamas cell” responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

However, rights advocates and media watchdogs reject these accusations, arguing that al-Sharif was targeted due to his frontline war reporting. They assert that the Israeli military’s claims lack credible evidence.

Al Jazeera condemned the attack, calling Anas al-Sharif “one of Gaza’s bravest journalists” and denouncing the strike as a “desperate attempt to silence voices in anticipation of the occupation of Gaza.”

Anas al-Sharif’s ‘Final Message’ – Verbatim

This is my will and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. First, peace be upon you and Allah’s mercy and blessings.

Allah knows I gave every effort and all my strength to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of the Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that Allah would extend my life so I could return with my family and loved ones to our original town of occupied Asqalan (Al-Majdal). But Allah’s will came first, and His decree is final. I have lived through pain in all its details, tasted suffering and loss many times, yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification—so that Allah may bear witness against those who stayed silent, those who accepted our killing, those who choked our breath, and whose hearts were unmoved by the scattered remains of our children and women, doing nothing to stop the massacre that our people have faced for more than a year and a half.

I entrust you with Palestine—the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world. I entrust you with its people, with its wronged and innocent children who never had the time to dream or live in safety and peace. Their pure bodies were crushed under thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered across the walls.

I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland. I entrust you to take care of my family. I entrust you with my beloved daughter Sham, the light of my eyes, whom I never got the chance to watch grow up as I had dreamed.

I entrust you with my dear son Salah, whom I had wished to support and accompany through life until he grew strong enough to carry my burden and continue the mission.

I entrust you with my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers brought me to where I am, whose supplications were my fortress and whose light guided my path. I pray that Allah grants her strength and rewards her on my behalf with the best of rewards.

I also entrust you with my lifelong companion, my beloved wife, Umm Salah (Bayan), from whom the war separated me for many long days and months. Yet she remained faithful to our bond, steadfast as the trunk of an olive tree that does not bend—patient, trusting in Allah, and carrying the responsibility in my absence with all her strength and faith.

I urge you to stand by them, to be their support after Allah Almighty. If I die, I die steadfast upon my principles. I testify before Allah that I am content with His decree, certain of meeting Him, and assured that what is with Allah is better and everlasting.

O Allah, accept me among the martyrs, forgive my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family. Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for me with mercy, for I kept my promise and never changed or betrayed it.

Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.
Anas Jamal Al-Sharif

06.04.2025



Also Read: IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

Tags: Anas al-SharifgazaGAZA JOURNALISTShome-hero-pos-1israel

RELATED News

What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?
Donald Trump Thinking Of Tariffs On China For Buying Russian Oil? JD Vance Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged To Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

LATEST NEWS

Jr Ntr’s Epic Bollywood Debut In War 2: What You Need To Know
Bharat Bind
Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar Breakup Forced Director’s Last-Minute Casting Changes To Save Dhadkan From Becoming Kaagaz Ke Phool – 25 Years Later
Bharat Bhushan Mandal
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Bhajuram
Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Bhai Virendra
Bihar Poll Dig? PM Modi Says Opposition Will Link ‘Kosi’ Tower To Politics
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget….’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?