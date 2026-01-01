Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Khokon Das, a 50-year-old Hindu man, was brutally attacked by a violent mob on December 31 in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district.

The assailants, armed with sharp weapons, beat Das and set him ablaze while he was on his way home. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

A Pattern of Rising Violence Against Minorities

This latest attack marks the fourth known assault on Hindus in Bangladesh within a short span of two weeks. On December 24, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in Hossaindanga, Kalimohar Union.

Earlier, on December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was killed in a brutal lynching over false blasphemy accusations by a coworker at a factory in Bhaluka Upazila, Mymensingh.

The mob hanged Das’s body from a tree before setting it on fire, sparking widespread outrage.

Targeted Killings and Shootings Add to Tensions

Tensions escalated further on December 29, when 40-year-old Bajendra Biswas, a member of the Ansar, was shot dead by colleague Noman Mia at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in Mehrabari, Bhaluka Upazila. According to eyewitness accounts, Noman fired a shotgun at Biswas without prior argument and fled the scene.

The accused has been arrested, highlighting ongoing targeted violence against minority individuals in Bangladesh.

Arson Attacks on Hindu Homes Raise Alarm

In Dumritala village, Pirojpur district, at least five houses belonging to Hindu families were set on fire on December 28. Local authorities are investigating the cause, though reports suggest attackers deliberately stuffed cloth into a room to ignite the blaze. All family members managed to escape, but their homes, belongings, and pets were completely destroyed. A video of the fire circulated widely on social media, showing locals desperately trying to control the flames.

International Concern and Indian Response

Bangladesh has witnessed rising violence against minority communities under the Yunus-led interim government. Human rights organizations have condemned the attacks, and India has voiced “grave concern” over the “unremitting hostility” against Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh. Indian authorities stated that they are monitoring the situation closely.

Police Investigations Underway

Mohammad Manzur Ahmed Siddiqui, Superintendent of Police, Pirojpur, visited the site of the arson and assured prompt investigation. Five suspects have been arrested, with police efforts ongoing to apprehend others involved in the attacks.

These repeated incidents underscore a disturbing trend of escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh, prompting calls for stronger protection measures and swift justice for the victims.

