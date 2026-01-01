LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Another Hindu man, Khokon Das, was brutally assaulted and set on fire by a mob in Bangladesh, marking the fourth attack on minorities. Rising violence targets Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, sparking outrage and investigations.

Khokon Das, a 50-year-old Hindu man, was brutally attacked by a violent mob. (Photo: ANI)
Khokon Das, a 50-year-old Hindu man, was brutally attacked by a violent mob. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 1, 2026 16:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Khokon Das, a 50-year-old Hindu man, was brutally attacked by a violent mob on December 31 in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district. 

You Might Be Interested In

The assailants, armed with sharp weapons, beat Das and set him ablaze while he was on his way home. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

A Pattern of Rising Violence Against Minorities

This latest attack marks the fourth known assault on Hindus in Bangladesh within a short span of two weeks. On December 24, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in Hossaindanga, Kalimohar Union. 

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, on December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was killed in a brutal lynching over false blasphemy accusations by a coworker at a factory in Bhaluka Upazila, Mymensingh. 

The mob hanged Das’s body from a tree before setting it on fire, sparking widespread outrage.

Targeted Killings and Shootings Add to Tensions

Tensions escalated further on December 29, when 40-year-old Bajendra Biswas, a member of the Ansar, was shot dead by colleague Noman Mia at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in Mehrabari, Bhaluka Upazila. According to eyewitness accounts, Noman fired a shotgun at Biswas without prior argument and fled the scene. 

The accused has been arrested, highlighting ongoing targeted violence against minority individuals in Bangladesh.

Arson Attacks on Hindu Homes Raise Alarm

 In Dumritala village, Pirojpur district, at least five houses belonging to Hindu families were set on fire on December 28. Local authorities are investigating the cause, though reports suggest attackers deliberately stuffed cloth into a room to ignite the blaze. All family members managed to escape, but their homes, belongings, and pets were completely destroyed. A video of the fire circulated widely on social media, showing locals desperately trying to control the flames.

International Concern and Indian Response

Bangladesh has witnessed rising violence against minority communities under the Yunus-led interim government. Human rights organizations have condemned the attacks, and India has voiced “grave concern” over the “unremitting hostility” against Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh. Indian authorities stated that they are monitoring the situation closely.

Police Investigations Underway

Mohammad Manzur Ahmed Siddiqui, Superintendent of Police, Pirojpur, visited the site of the arson and assured prompt investigation. Five suspects have been arrested, with police efforts ongoing to apprehend others involved in the attacks.

These repeated incidents underscore a disturbing trend of escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh, prompting calls for stronger protection measures and swift justice for the victims.

ALSO READ: H-1B Visa: US Court Hands Trump Big Win As Massive Fee Hike Survives Legal Challenge, Indian Workers Continue To Face Uncertain Future

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh Hindu attackhome-hero-pos-2Khokon Dasmob violence BangladeshShariatpur attack

RELATED News

What Led To The Massive Fire At Amsterdam’s 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church On New Year? Here’s What Happened

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Reza Pahlavi Eyes Return To Power: How US Is Engineering Protests In Iran To Fuel Crown Prince’s Comeback

Why Did Trump Mock George Clooney’s France Move? POTUS Calls Actor’s Family ‘Worst Prognosticators’ Sparking Fresh Controversy

How Much Did Elon Musk Pay In Tax? SpaceX Boss Reveals ‘Too Many Digits’ Once Crashed The IRS Computer: ‘They Had To Update The..’

LATEST NEWS

Is ODI Cricket In Trouble After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire? R Ashwin Gives A Stern Warning, Calls It ‘Slow Death’

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Six-Sixes Storm: Dewald Brevis And Sherfane Rutherford Power Pretoria Capitals To Dominant SA20 Win After Beating MI Cape Town

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

GST Collections Jump 6.1% In December 2025; Revenue Hits ₹1.75 Lakh Crore

Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

Planning To Buy A Hyundai Car? Check Latest Rates Here As Prices Go Up On New Year

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Holds 26,150, Sensex Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities
Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities
Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities
Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

QUICK LINKS