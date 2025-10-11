Anthropic CEO meets India's PM Modi, pledges expansion

Oct 11 (Reuters) – Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Saturday met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AI company said in a post on X. "We're looking forward to growing our Indian team and supporting India's AI ecosystem as it develops the next generation of dynamic companies," the company said. Earlier this week, Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet's Google, said it will open its first office in India next year, aiming to tap into the country's growing appetite for AI tools. (Reporting by Dheeraj Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

