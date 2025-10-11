Anthropic CEO meets India's PM Modi, pledges expansion

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 11, 2025 20:16:02 IST

Oct 11 (Reuters) – Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Saturday met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AI company said in a post on X. "We're looking forward to growing our Indian team and supporting India's AI ecosystem as it develops the next generation of dynamic companies," the company said. Earlier this week, Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Alphabet's Google, said it will open its first office in India next year, aiming to tap into the country's growing appetite for AI tools. (Reporting by Dheeraj Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 8:16 PM IST
