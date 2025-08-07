LIVE TV
Apple CEO Tim Cook Gifts This To Donald Trump After Announcing $600 Billion Investment: Know All About It Here

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gifts This To Donald Trump After Announcing $600 Billion Investment: Know All About It Here

Apple is all set to invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, bringing its total US investment pledge to $600 billion over the next four years.

Tim Cook gifts THIS to Donald Trump (Image source: Reuters)
Tim Cook gifts THIS to Donald Trump (Image source: Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 12:43:10 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook presented a special gift to US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Along with this development, a major announcement also came. Apple is all set to invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, bringing its total US investment pledge to $600 billion over the next four years.

What was the gift?

The gift was a large glass disc made by Corning, the company that supplies glass for iPhones. It featured the Apple logo, President Trump’s name, Cook’s signature, and the message “Made in USA 2025.” The glass sits on a 24-karat gold base sourced from Utah.

“This is a unique unit of one,” said Cook. “It was designed by a former US Marine Corps corporal who now works at Apple.”

The presentation took place in the Oval Office with Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in attendance. A video showed Cook proudly showing the gift as Trump looked on.

President Trump praised Apple’s announcement, calling it a major win for American manufacturing. “Companies like Apple, they’re coming home,” Trump said. “This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in America are also made in America.”

Although the investment will expand Apple’s presence in the US and may help the company avoid tariffs, it does not yet meet Trump’s call for iPhones to be manufactured in the US.

Earlier this year, Apple had announced plans to invest $500 billion and hire 20,000 workers across the country. With the latest pledge, the tech giant is continuing its push to grow its US footprint.










