Asim Munir's Worst Nightmare: 84 Pakistan Army Personnel Killed By Balochistan Militants, Army Retreats As 48 Targets Across 14 Cities Hit Under 'Operation Herof'

Asim Munir’s Worst Nightmare: 84 Pakistan Army Personnel Killed By Balochistan Militants, Army Retreats As 48 Targets Across 14 Cities Hit Under ‘Operation Herof’

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a large-scale, coordinated offensive across Balochistan under Operation Herof Phase II. The group alleged attacks at 48 locations spanning at least 14 cities, targeting Pakistani military, administrative and security installations.

BLA claims Operation Herof Phase II with attacks across 14 Balochistan cities, targeting Pakistan military and government installations. Photos: X.
BLA claims Operation Herof Phase II with attacks across 14 Balochistan cities, targeting Pakistan military and government installations. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 1, 2026 09:10:28 IST

Asim Munir’s Worst Nightmare: 84 Pakistan Army Personnel Killed By Balochistan Militants, Army Retreats As 48 Targets Across 14 Cities Hit Under ‘Operation Herof’

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Saturday claimed it carried out a large-scale, coordinated offensive across Balochistan under the second phase of what it calls Operation Herof, alleging attacks at 48 locations across 14 cities in the province.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, the group said its fighters had maintained “strong control” over several areas for more than ten hours following the attacks.

Pakistan Military, Administrative Structures Targeted:  Baloch Liberation Army 

According to the statement, BLA fighters simultaneously targeted military, administrative, and security installations in multiple cities, including Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech and Awaran.

“In these areas, the enemy’s military, administrative and security structures were simultaneously targeted,” the statement said.

The BLA claimed that during the operation, 84 Pakistani Army personnel, police officers, intelligence officials, and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) members were neutralised, while dozens were wounded. It further alleged that 18 security personnel were captured alive and remain in BLA custody.

The group also claimed it took control of multiple enemy posts, including what it described as a central military headquarters, and continues to hold positions at several locations.

“Enemy movement has been severely restricted across various cities, while Baloch fighters have consolidated their presence at key points,” the statement added.

Pakistan Government Properties and Vehicles Destroyed

The BLA further claimed that during the offensive, more than 30 government properties were taken over and destroyed. These reportedly included banks, government offices, and prisons.

In addition, the group alleged that over 23 vehicles belonging to security forces were set on fire during the attacks.

“Due to direct pressure on administrative structures in multiple cities, the enemy’s routine operations and decision-making processes have been paralysed,” the statement said, adding that in several urban areas, army and police units were forced to retreat and adopt defensive positions.

BLA Acknowledges Loss of Fighters

The statement also acknowledged losses suffered by the group, saying seven BLA fighters were killed during the operation.

Among them were four members of the Majeed Brigade, the group’s elite Fidayeen unit, who were killed after entering what the BLA described as enemy camps and targeting security forces.

“Because of the sacrifices of these martyrs, control was gained over large sections of sensitive enemy military installations,” the statement said, adding that positions were later consolidated following intense battles.

“These sacrifices played a crucial role in sustaining the momentum and impact of the operation,” it said.

Multiple BLA Units Involved in Coordinated Assault

According to the BLA, Operation Herof Phase II involves the coordinated participation of several of its units.

These include Fateh Squad, Majeed Brigade, Intelligence wing ZIRAB and STOS. 

The statement said these units were advancing across different cities and regions “with mutual coordination,” placing simultaneous pressure on multiple enemy structures.

BLA Cites Public Support, Says Operation Ongoing

The BLA claimed the operation had received public support, stating that “popular unity” had been a key factor in sustaining the offensive.

Based on what it described as initial details, the group said Operation Herof Phase II is ongoing, warning that casualty figures and damage assessments may increase as the situation develops.

“This statement is based on initial details,” spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said.
“Operation Herof Phase II is ongoing across different parts of Balochistan at the time of writing, and further increases in figures are expected as the ground situation evolves. Final details, losses and other aspects of the operation will be released to the media at an appropriate time.”

He added that BLA fighters continue to maintain strong control across parts of the province and that operations against what the group describes as the enemy “will continue.”

No Independent Verification Of BLA Claims Yet

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the BLA’s claims. In previous instances involving militant claims in Balochistan, official casualty figures and accounts have often differed significantly from those released by armed groups.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has been the site of a long-running, low-intensity conflict between separatist groups and the state.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 9:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS