Authorities Investigating Ex-Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith for Alleged Political Activity Violations

The investigation against Smith was prompted by a formal complaint from Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who accused him of violating the Hatch Act by using his position to benefit then-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic ticket in the 2024 race.

Federal officials have launched an investigation into former special counsel Jack Smith, who led two high-profile criminal cases against US President Donald Trump before his re-election, over allegations of illegal political conduct.

Smith was appointed in November 2022 by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee two major investigations into Trump’s actions during his first term and following the 2020 election.

But both cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election, which, in line with Justice Department precedent, shields a sitting president from federal prosecution. Smith resigned shortly thereafter.

Senator Tom Cotton Claims Smith Was Politically Motivated

Cotton claimed Smith’s prosecutions were politically motivated, although no concrete evidence of misconduct has been presented yet.

Cotton’s letter followed Biden’s decision to exit the race in July, after a widely criticised debate performance against Trump, which led to Harris becoming the Democratic nominee.

While critics argue the investigation reflects ongoing efforts by Trump allies to discredit the former special counsel, the OSC has not yet made any findings. Smith and his legal team have not issued a public response. (With Associated Press Inputs)

