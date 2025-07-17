LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Home > World > Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray

Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray

The Bangladesh government has said that a building being demolished in Mymensingh has no ancestral or historical link to filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Local officials, researchers and citizens confirmed the structure was government-owned and unrelated to the Ray family.

Bangladesh government asserted that Mymensingh building being demolished has no ties to filmmaker Satyajit Ray or his ancestors. (Image courtesy: X/@MrSinha_)
Bangladesh government asserted that Mymensingh building being demolished has no ties to filmmaker Satyajit Ray or his ancestors. (Image courtesy: X/@MrSinha_)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 18:48:52 IST

The Bangladesh government on Thursday said that a building in Mymensingh being demolished has no ancestral or historical link to filmmaker Satyajit Ray. 

Clarification Comes As Media Reports Spark Confusion

The foreign ministry’s statement came amid social media buzz and reports claiming that a building linked to iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s family was being demolished in Mymensingh.

In a detailed statement posted on X, the ministry said, “Detailed inquiry into the archival records re-confirmed that the house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray.”

A House Built by a Zamindar, And Not the Rays?

According to the  ministry’s statement, the records show that the building was constructed by Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury near his residence, ‘Shashi Lodge’, for his staff. It later became a government property following the end of the zamindari system and has long been leased to the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, serving as its office until 2014.

The Bangladesh government stressed the land was non-agricultural ‘khas land’, and was not tied to the Ray family.

Local Experts and Citizens Echo Govt Stance

Community leaders and historians in Mymensingh backed the government’s findings. “The dilapidated building does not belong to Hari Kishore Ray or Satyajit Ray, writer Kangal Shahin reportedly said at a local meeting.

Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, poet Farid Ahmed Dulal, and archaeology researcher Swapan Dhar also backed the government’s stance, suggesting there’s no historical connection.

Bangladesh Govt Says Demolition Approved After Due Process

According to the ministry, the building had become unsafe and a hotspot for “anti-social activities.”

An auction for its removal was announced on 7 March 2025, and a new semi-permanent structure for children’s programs is planned.

Although a road nearby is named after Harikishore Ray, Satyajit Ray’s great-grandfather, the family’s actual house there was sold off years ago and no longer exists, the statement read.

ALSO READ: Satyajit Ray Ancestral Home Demolition In Bangladesh: How Was It Stopped And What Happens Next?

Tags: Bangladesh newsMymensingh building demolitionSatyajit Ray

More News

ED Names Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband Robert Vadra, 10 Others In Gurugram Land Deal Case, Attaches Properties Worth Rs 37.6 Cr
When Is Supergirl Starring Milly Alcock Releasing In US? First Look Post Cryptic End Credit Scene In Superman Gets Fan Excited
Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray
SC Directs Disclosure Of Compliance Report In Char Dham Project Case
Ministers, MLAs Need Approval For Meeting With District-level Officials, Does The CM Not Trust Her Own Ministers, Asks Saurabh Bharadwaj
CBSE Releases Tier II Answer Key for Superintendent Recruitment
‘After The Hunt’ Trailer: Julia Roberts Faces #MeToo Scandal In Luca Guadagnino’s Thriller With Andrew Garfield In Key Role
“Buying Gold Right Now Is Risky” Investment Banker Sheds Light On How Risk Is More Than Just Rising Prices
Nvidia To Resume AI Chip Sales To China, Is This A Turning Point In US-China Tech Trade?
47-Year-Old American Woman Lands In Pakistan To Marry Online Friend
Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray
Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray
Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray
Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?