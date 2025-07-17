Bangladesh Govt Denies Link Between Demolished Mymensingh Building and Satyajit Ray

The Bangladesh government on Thursday said that a building in Mymensingh being demolished has no ancestral or historical link to filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Clarification Comes As Media Reports Spark Confusion

The foreign ministry’s statement came amid social media buzz and reports claiming that a building linked to iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s family was being demolished in Mymensingh.

In a detailed statement posted on X, the ministry said, “Detailed inquiry into the archival records re-confirmed that the house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray.”

A House Built by a Zamindar, And Not the Rays?

According to the ministry’s statement, the records show that the building was constructed by Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury near his residence, ‘Shashi Lodge’, for his staff. It later became a government property following the end of the zamindari system and has long been leased to the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, serving as its office until 2014.

The Bangladesh government stressed the land was non-agricultural ‘khas land’, and was not tied to the Ray family.

Local Experts and Citizens Echo Govt Stance

Community leaders and historians in Mymensingh backed the government’s findings. “The dilapidated building does not belong to Hari Kishore Ray or Satyajit Ray, writer Kangal Shahin reportedly said at a local meeting.

Professor Bimal Kanti Dey, poet Farid Ahmed Dulal, and archaeology researcher Swapan Dhar also backed the government’s stance, suggesting there’s no historical connection.

Bangladesh Govt Says Demolition Approved After Due Process

According to the ministry, the building had become unsafe and a hotspot for “anti-social activities.”

An auction for its removal was announced on 7 March 2025, and a new semi-permanent structure for children’s programs is planned.

Although a road nearby is named after Harikishore Ray, Satyajit Ray’s great-grandfather, the family’s actual house there was sold off years ago and no longer exists, the statement read.

