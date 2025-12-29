LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack rohit sharma ajit-pawar china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Osman Hadi murder: The Border Security Force (BSF) has dismissed reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media claiming that two accused in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi had crossed into India through the Haluaghat border area. The force termed the claims as “false, fabricated and misleading,” stating there is no evidence to support them.

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi's Killers 'False, Fabricated And Misleading': BSF (Picture Credits: X)
Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi's Killers 'False, Fabricated And Misleading': BSF (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 29, 2025 11:08:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Osman Hadi murder: The Border Security Force (BSF) has dismissed reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media claiming that two accused in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi had crossed into India through the Haluaghat border area. The force termed the claims as “false, fabricated and misleading,” stating there is no evidence to support them.

You Might Be Interested In

BSF officials clarified that no illegal cross-border movement or interception has taken place in the Meghalaya sector.

‘No Arrest, No Border Breach’: BSF

Speaking to the media, Meghalaya BSF Inspector General OP Upadhyay said neither the BSF nor the Meghalaya Police had apprehended any such individuals. “There has been no cross-border movement from the Meghalaya sector, and even the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has not reported any such incident,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Upadhyay also pointed to contradictions in Bangladeshi media reports, noting that while earlier statements from Bangladeshi police officials had denied the existence of any evidence, subsequent claims suggested otherwise. “Upon verification, Meghalaya Police categorically denied these allegations,” he added.

Claims ‘Implausible’, Says BSF

The BSF further questioned the plausibility of the reports, stating that it would be highly unlikely for suspects to travel nearly 300 km from Dhaka and cross into India unnoticed, given extensive CCTV coverage and checkpoints in Bangladesh. “The BGB is a professional force, and no such incident has been reported by them. The allegations are completely unfounded,” the IG said.

Bangladeshi media had earlier claimed that Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, accused in Osman Hadi’s murder, fled Bangladesh through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district and entered India with the help of local accomplices.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was shot in the head during an election campaign in Dhaka on December 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READChina In Big Crisis, Three Top Military Officials Expelled – All About The Xi Jinping’s Latest Crackdown

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 11:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘Good Call’ With Putin, ‘Terrific’ Meet With Zelensky, Says Trump – But What Are The ‘Thorny Issues’ Blocking Russia-Ukraine Peace? Explained

Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Trump Hails ‘Excellent’ Meeting With Zelensky, Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Is ‘Very Close’ But ‘Thorny Issues Remain’

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

LATEST NEWS

Is Silver Outshining Gold With A Surge Past ₹2.5 Lakh On MCX? Key Insights For Investors

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Returns Back To Playing XI For Bihar Against Meghalaya

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Delhi And Mumbai’s Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (29.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Gold And Silver Price Today On 29 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar Reunite, NCP Factions Come Together For Pimpri Chinchwad Civic Polls – Historic Family Reunion

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Sees Sunday Dip, Weekend Total Stands At Rs 23.87 Crore

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF
Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF
Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF
Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

QUICK LINKS