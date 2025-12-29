Bangladesh Media Claims On Cross-Border Entry Of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi’s Killers ‘False, Fabricated And Misleading’: BSF

Osman Hadi murder: The Border Security Force (BSF) has dismissed reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media claiming that two accused in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi had crossed into India through the Haluaghat border area. The force termed the claims as “false, fabricated and misleading,” stating there is no evidence to support them.

BSF officials clarified that no illegal cross-border movement or interception has taken place in the Meghalaya sector.

‘No Arrest, No Border Breach’: BSF

Speaking to the media, Meghalaya BSF Inspector General OP Upadhyay said neither the BSF nor the Meghalaya Police had apprehended any such individuals. “There has been no cross-border movement from the Meghalaya sector, and even the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has not reported any such incident,” he said.

Upadhyay also pointed to contradictions in Bangladeshi media reports, noting that while earlier statements from Bangladeshi police officials had denied the existence of any evidence, subsequent claims suggested otherwise. “Upon verification, Meghalaya Police categorically denied these allegations,” he added.

Claims ‘Implausible’, Says BSF

The BSF further questioned the plausibility of the reports, stating that it would be highly unlikely for suspects to travel nearly 300 km from Dhaka and cross into India unnoticed, given extensive CCTV coverage and checkpoints in Bangladesh. “The BGB is a professional force, and no such incident has been reported by them. The allegations are completely unfounded,” the IG said.

Bangladeshi media had earlier claimed that Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, accused in Osman Hadi’s murder, fled Bangladesh through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district and entered India with the help of local accomplices.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was shot in the head during an election campaign in Dhaka on December 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

