LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > World > Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’

Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’

Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of leading a “coup” by fabricating Russian election interference. Tulsi Gabbard echoed the claim, accusing Obama and top intel officials of undermining Trump. Obama’s office called the allegations “ridiculous” and a distraction from the truth.

Barack Obama says the allegations against him are 'bizarre'
Barack Obama says the allegations against him are 'bizarre'

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 23, 2025 21:27:25 IST

Barack Obama has given a reply to a demand made by US President Donald Trump that legal action should be taken against him for trying to administer a “coup” after Trump’s victory in the presidential elections of 2016.

Trump alleged that Obama manufactured fake evidence of Russian interference in the elections.

Earlier, Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, had also accused Obama of the same.

Gabbard said that Obama tried to “subvert the will of the American people” and cooperated with media partners “to promote the lie.”

She added that it was done to “undermine the legitimacy of President Trump.”

Tulsi Gabbard Said Many Officials Were Responsible For The Incident

Gabbard also accused former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey, CIA director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper of being involved with Obama. 

Obama’s office said, “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response.”

The statement added, “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Donald Trump Called Obama The Gang Leader

Obama’s office also dismissed the allegations made by Tulsi Gabbard. The statement said, “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had called Obama the “leader of the gang” that was involved in the alleged “coup” incident.

“Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it, and Biden was there with him,” Trump was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Trump further alleged that “This isn’t like evidence. This is like proof, irrefutable proof that Obama ”was trying to act as the leader of the “coup, and it was with Hillary Clinton andall these other people, but Obama headed it up.”

Trump concluded by saying that Obama was involved in a “treason.”

Also Read: Why President Donald Trump’s New Trade Deals With Philippines And Indonesia Could Redefine US Tariffs?

Tags: Barack Obamadonald trumphome-hero-pos-8us president

RELATED News

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding? Over 90 Ukrainians Stuck At Georgia Border
Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin’s Tallaght; Embassy Condemns Racist Assault, Offers Full Support
Asia Faces Trade Realignment After US Deals With Japan And Philippines, Ahead Of August 1 Tariff Deadline
How Presidents Donald Trump’s Trade Deal With Japan Could Transform Semiconductor And Pharma Investments

More News

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Turns 70, Mohan Bhagwat Terms BMS Journey As Movement Of Values And Vision
Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food
India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Actress Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down on Camera: ‘I am not well… please help me’
RBI Sees Resilience In India’s Economy: What’s Driving Strong Growth In Agriculture And Services?
Decoding National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Brought To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act
Chris Hemsworth To Play Second Lead In Robert Downey Jr Starrer Avengers: Doomsday
Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea
Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’
Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’
Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’
Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?