Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’

Barack Obama has given a reply to a demand made by US President Donald Trump that legal action should be taken against him for trying to administer a “coup” after Trump’s victory in the presidential elections of 2016.

Trump alleged that Obama manufactured fake evidence of Russian interference in the elections.

Earlier, Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, had also accused Obama of the same.

Gabbard said that Obama tried to “subvert the will of the American people” and cooperated with media partners “to promote the lie.”

She added that it was done to “undermine the legitimacy of President Trump.”

Tulsi Gabbard Said Many Officials Were Responsible For The Incident

Gabbard also accused former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey, CIA director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper of being involved with Obama.

Obama’s office said, “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response.”

The statement added, “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Donald Trump Called Obama The Gang Leader

Obama’s office also dismissed the allegations made by Tulsi Gabbard. The statement said, “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had called Obama the “leader of the gang” that was involved in the alleged “coup” incident.

“Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it, and Biden was there with him,” Trump was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Trump further alleged that “This isn’t like evidence. This is like proof, irrefutable proof that Obama ”was trying to act as the leader of the “coup, and it was with Hillary Clinton andall these other people, but Obama headed it up.”

Trump concluded by saying that Obama was involved in a “treason.”

Also Read: Why President Donald Trump’s New Trade Deals With Philippines And Indonesia Could Redefine US Tariffs?