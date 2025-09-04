LIVE TV
Home > World > Biblical Threats and Ballistic Missiles: Israel Justifies War on Houthis With THIS Religious Reference

Biblical Threats and Ballistic Missiles: Israel Justifies War on Houthis With THIS Religious Reference

Israel’s defence minister warned Yemen’s Houthis of “10 plagues” after renewed missile strikes, including a claimed attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. The Iran-backed group vowed retaliation for Israeli raids that killed senior leaders. Since the Gaza war, Houthis have targeted Israel and Red Sea ships in “solidarity” with Palestinians.

The Houthis are reportedly supported by Iran and control majority of Yemen. (Image Credit - X/IsraeliPM)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 4, 2025 16:00:41 IST

Israel’s defence minister on Thursday warned Yemen’s Houthi rebels that they could face the “10 plagues of Egypt” after the group stepped up missile strikes on Israeli targets.

“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn — we will complete all 10 plagues,” Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X, referring to the disasters described in the Book of Exodus.

His threat came hours after the Israeli army said a missile launched from Yemen had landed outside Israeli territory. A day earlier, the military said it had intercepted two Houthi missiles.

Israel Says Houthis Targeted Ben Gurion Airport With a Ballistic Missile

At the same time, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the rebels had fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The Houthis, who are supported by Iran and control much of Yemen, including its capital Sanaa, have increased attacks after an Israeli airstrike last week killed their prime minister and 11 other senior officials.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, the Houthis have launched waves of drones and missiles at Israel, saying their actions are in support of Palestinians.

Israel has responded with air raids on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, targeting ports, power plants and Sanaa’s international airport.

Houthis Confirm Fresh Attacks on Israel Are in Retaliation

The Houthis say their latest attacks are the first stage of a bigger response to Israel’s strikes in Yemen. They have been firing drones and missiles over long distances towards Israel, calling them acts of solidarity with Gaza.

Most of the dozens of projectiles launched have either been shot down by Israeli defences or failed to reach their targets.

In retaliation, Israel has bombed key Houthi-held sites, including the port city of Hodeidah. Its latest strike killed senior Houthi leaders, including the head of the rebel government.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populated areas, have also been targeting ships in the Red Sea since the Gaza war started, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

Since the war began, the Yemeni group has threatened to target every ship that is headed toward Israeli ports until Israel stops ‘aggression’ in Gaza and peace is restored in the war-torn area.

Biblical Threats and Ballistic Missiles: Israel Justifies War on Houthis With THIS Religious Reference

QUICK LINKS