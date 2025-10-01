LIVE TV
Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival

Munich’s Oktoberfest venue remains closed after a blast in Lerchenau, linked to a man’s explosives at his parents’ home. One killed, another missing. Authorities are investigating possible connections to the festival site.

Munich’s Oktoberfest site closed after a blast at a man’s parents’ home in Lerchenau. (Photo: X/@theinformant_x)
Last updated: October 1, 2025 20:03:16 IST

Due to an explosion in the Munich city of Germany, the venue for popular beer festival, Oktoberfest will remain closed. 

“The festival site would remain closed until at least 17:00 (15:00 GMT) on Wednesday because of an unspecified bomb threat,” said Mayor Dieter Reiter. 

The blast occurred in Munich’s Lerchenau district after a man planted explosives in his parents’ home. One person at the scene was killed, and another is missing but not believed to be in danger.  

“We are currently investigating all possibilities. Possible connections to other locations in Munich are being examined, including the Theresienwiese [the Oktoberfest venue],” said a statement released by Munich Police. 

This year’s Oktoberfest began on September 20, 2025 and is scheduled to end on October 5, 2025.  

Numerous emergency personnel are on site to take stock of the situation. 

The Oktoberfest festival event draws around seven million visitors each year. In 2023, attendance reached a record 7.2 million. Visitors consumed approximately 7.4 million litres of beer.The festival features amusement rides, games, food stalls, and traditional Bavarian dishes. 

The first Oktoberfest was held on October 12, 1810 to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.

Oktoberfest, annual festival in Munich, Germany, held over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October. The festival originated on October 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess

A number of U.S. cities, particularly those with large German American populations, hold Oktoberfests modeled on the original in Munich. 
These popular celebrations, which feature beer and German food, are an attempt to reproduce the Bavarian sense of gemütlichkeit cordiality.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 8:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS