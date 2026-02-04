‘Bowed, Begged, Even Floated A Nobel For Trump’: Pakistan Mocks Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Over India-US Trade Deal – ‘Treated Like A Mistress’ Despite Appeasing US President

India’s newly announced trade deal with the United States has sparked unease and ridicule in Pakistan, where business groups fear the agreement will severely impact their exports. The concern comes despite sustained efforts by Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership, particularly Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to court Washington and US President Donald Trump.

As New Delhi and Washington unveiled what was described as a major trade breakthrough, Pakistan’s leadership found itself under fire domestically, with critics accusing it of diplomatic failure and misplaced priorities.

Pakistan Social Media Erupts After Donald Trump Cuts Tariffs for India

Public anger in Pakistan intensified after President Trump disclosed that tariffs on Indian goods would be reduced to 18 percent following a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement triggered a wave of sarcasm and outrage on Pakistani social media platforms, particularly X, where users contrasted India’s success with Pakistan’s continued struggles.

Many pointed out that while India secured tariff relief through direct negotiations, Pakistan continues to face higher duties despite months of overtures to the US. Much of the criticism was aimed squarely at Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whom critics accused of failing to deliver tangible economic gains.

‘Like a Mistress’: Viral Jibes Target Asim Munir

One Pakistani X user, Umar Ali, used a provocative metaphor to describe how Trump allegedly treated Pakistan’s army chief.

“Donald Trump has treated the Field Marshal like that mistress who makes her lover do all the illegal and dirty work, and when the time comes to give or take something, she says I am compelled to obey my family’s decision, forget me. My body will remain my husband’s, but my soul will always remain yours,” he wrote.

ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے فیلڈ مارشل کے ساتھ اُس محبوبہ جیسا سلوک کیا ہے جو عاشق سے سارے غیر قانونی اور گھٹیا کام کرواتی ہے اور جب کچھ دینے دلانے کا ٹائم آئے تو کہتی ہے میں گھر والوں کا فیصلہ ماننے پر مجبور ہوں مجھے بھول جاؤ ۔ میرا جسم تو میرے شوہر کا رہے گا لیکن روح ہمیشہ تمہاری ہی رہے گی ۔ pic.twitter.com/YIMI0zNoZK — Umar Ali (@Umar_AliX) February 3, 2026

The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image of Munir holding a box of minerals against a magazine cover featuring Modi and Trump. The reference was widely interpreted as a jab at Pakistan’s repeated attempts to woo Washington by highlighting its rare earth mineral reserves.

‘No Kowtowing, No Nobel Games’: Pakistanis Compare Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif With India’s Diplomacy

Other users mocked the contrast between India’s trade diplomacy and Pakistan’s approach. A parody X account named Jungjoo Gernail, styled as Asim Munir, highlighted India’s recent string of trade successes.

“In the past 6 months, India concluded free trade agreements with the European Union, United Kingdom, Oman and New Zealand, and now gets Trump tariffs reduced to 18%, all without getting into anyone’s bund or nominating anyone for Nobel Prize,” the account tweeted.

The resentment was further fuelled after Trump earlier shared the January cover of India Today featuring himself alongside Modi, reinforcing perceptions of India’s elevated standing in Washington.

Pakistani X user Khurram added to the mockery by creating an AI-generated image depicting Trump and Modi pulling Munir’s ears, accompanied by the Bollywood song “Bol tere saath kya kiya jaaye” (what should we do with you now).

کوٹو اس کو

مودی اور ٹرمپ بھائ pic.twitter.com/fjUweiuLlk — رنگیلا (@khurram2247) February 3, 2026

India Secures Competitive Tariff Advantage in Asia

India-US Trade Deal: New Delhi Gains Edge Over Pakistan, Other Countries

With the new deal, India has joined a small group of countries facing some of the lowest tariff rates under the Donald Trump administration. Crucially, it has emerged with a more favourable tariff regime than several of its key export competitors in South and Southeast Asia.

India now faces lower duties than Indonesia, which is subject to a 19 percent tariff, and Bangladesh and Vietnam, both of which face levies of 20 percent. The gap is even wider when compared to China, where US tariffs stand at a much higher 34 percent. India also holds a clear edge over Pakistan, which continues to face tariffs of 19 percent.

India-EU Trade Deal Adds to Pakistan’s Anxiety

Even before the India-US agreement, it was India’s expanding trade engagement with the European Union that had alarmed Pakistan’s establishment. The India-EU free trade agreement is expected to give India broad market access in sectors that have long underpinned Pakistan’s export success in Europe, particularly textiles and apparel.

With the India-EU trade deal now in place, Pakistan appears to be feeling the pressure even more acutely.

The Shehbaz Sharif government is increasingly being described as being in panic mode. The European Union is Pakistan’s second-largest export market, with nearly $9 billion (approximately Rs 8.25 lakh crore) in annual shipments at stake.

