Home > World > Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions

US visa bans on Brazilian Supreme Court justices and officials tied to Bolsonaro’s coup trial have sparked sharp criticism from President Lula, who called the move "arbitrary" and a violation of Brazil's sovereignty. The visa restrictions target key judicial figures, while US President Trump has called the trial a "witch hunt".

Brazilian President Lula has reportedly called US visa sanctions linked to Bolsonaro's trial "arbitrary" and warned against foreign interference in Brazil's judiciary. (Photo: X/@LulaOficial)
Brazilian President Lula has reportedly called US visa sanctions linked to Bolsonaro's trial "arbitrary" and warned against foreign interference in Brazil's judiciary. (Photo: X/@LulaOficial)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 20:15:19 IST

Tensions between Brazil and the United States escalated after the US imposed visa restrictions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, his family, and other court officials involved in former President Jair Bolsonaro’ trial, according to a report published by Reuters on Saturday.

US Imposes Visa Bans on Brazilian Officials

The move came days after the Supreme Court issued warrants targeting Bolsonaro, who is accused of plotting a coup to overturn Brazil’s 2022 election results.

Lula Calls US Actions ‘Arbitrary’

Calling the US decision  “arbitrary” and “baseless”, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday condemned the visa bans as an “unacceptable” interference in Brazil’s judiciary and a violation of “fundamental principles of respect and sovereignty between nations,” as reported by Reuters.

“I am certain that no form of intimidation or threat, from anyone, will compromise the most important mission of Brazil’s powers and institutions, which is to permanently defend and uphold the democratic rule of law,” Lula said.

Judicial Officials Reject Intimidation

Jorge Messias, Brazil’s solicitor general, also slammed the sanctions, writing in a post on X that the bans targeted Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet and that the move was an attempt to intimidate officials “fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.”

According to the report, seven other Supreme Court justices were also hit by American visa restrictions, including Luis Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, and Carmen Lucia, among others.

Bolsonaro’s Trial and US-Brazil Strain

Bolsonaro, who lost the 2022 election to Lula, has denied leading a coup attempt but admits to attending meetings about reversing the election. 

Meanwhile, the US move comes amid a seemingly growing strain between Washington and Brasilia, with US President Donald Trump criticising the trial as a “witch hunt” and announcing a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the Supreme Court were yet to comment on the visa sanctions at the time of writing this report.

Tags: 2022 Brazil election resultsBolsonaro trialdonald trumphome-hero-pos-2Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions

Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions
Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions
Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions
Brazilian President Lula da Silva Slams US Visa Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions

