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Home > World News > Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Check which party is leading, ward-wise winner list, seat tally, Conservatives vs Labour battle, Reform UK performance, turnout details, and latest Bromley Council election results.

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 15:07 IST

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Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

The counting process for the Bromley London Borough Council Local Elections 2026 is underway, with results being declared ward by ward across the borough. A total of 58 council seats across 22 wards are being contested in one of London’s closely watched local elections. Early trends suggest a competitive contest between the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK, with political observers keeping a close eye on whether the Conservatives can retain control of Bromley Council. Voter turnout and ward-level swings are expected to play a major role in deciding the outcome. Official results are being published as declarations are completed. 

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: QUICK RESULTS TABLE

Party Seats Won Seat Change
Conservative Awaited TBA
Labour Awaited TBA
Liberal Democrats Awaited TBA
Reform UK Awaited TBA
Independents/Others Awaited TBA

Results are being updated live as wards declare.

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Conservative Party Update

The Conservative Party entered the 2026 Bromley Council election as the ruling administration and remains the party to beat in the borough. Before the election, the Conservatives held 33 seats on the council and maintained overall control. However, analysts predicted a tougher contest this year amid growing competition from Reform UK and local independents. Several traditionally Conservative wards were expected to witness tighter races compared to previous elections. Party leader Colin Smith has remained a key figure in Bromley politics, with the Conservatives focusing heavily on local governance, housing, council tax management, and community safety during the campaign.

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Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Party Update

Labour hoped to make gains in several urban wards of Bromley as the party targeted dissatisfaction among younger and working-class voters. Going into the election, Labour held 11 council seats and aimed to improve its representation across the borough. Labour campaigners focused on public services, affordable housing, transport, and social care issues during the campaign period. Political experts suggested that Labour’s chances depended largely on turnout in key marginal wards. The party also faced challenges from the Liberal Democrats and Greens in some areas, making the contest more fragmented than previous election cycles.

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK Update

Reform UK emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the Bromley election. The party entered the race with three sitting councillors after securing breakthrough gains in recent by-elections and defections. Reform UK’s rise in Bromley attracted significant attention because the borough witnessed the party’s first major local breakthrough in London during a 2025 by-election. Analysts predicted the party could challenge both Conservatives and Labour in several wards. Reform UK campaigned heavily on anti-establishment messaging, local governance reforms, and immigration-related concerns. The party’s performance in Bromley is being viewed as a key indicator of its growing support in outer London boroughs.

Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List

  • Beckenham Town and Copers Cope – Result Awaited
  • Bickley and Sundridge – Result Awaited
  • Biggin Hill – Result Awaited
  • Bromley Common and Holwood – Result Awaited
  • Bromley Town – Result Awaited
  • Chelsfield – Result Awaited
  • Chislehurst – Result Awaited
  • Clock House – Result Awaited
  • Crystal Palace and Anerley – Result Awaited
  • Darwin – Result Awaited
  • Farnborough and Crofton – Result Awaited
  • Hayes and Coney Hall – Result Awaited
  • Kelsey and Eden Park – Result Awaited
  • Mottingham – Result Awaited
  • Orpington – Result Awaited
  • Penge and Cator – Result Awaited
  • Petts Wood and Knoll – Result Awaited
  • Plaistow – Result Awaited
  • Shortlands and Park Langley – Result Awaited
  • St Mary Cray – Result Awaited
  • St Paul’s Cray – Result Awaited
  • West Wickham – Result Awaited

Who are the Key Candidates in the Bromley Council Election 2026?

Several prominent local political figures are contesting the Bromley Council Election 2026. Conservative leader Colin Smith remains one of the key names in the contest, while Labour leader Simon Jeal is leading Labour’s campaign efforts. Reform UK’s Alan Cook has also gained attention after previously winning a high-profile by-election victory in Bromley Common and Holwood. Liberal Democrat candidates are targeting selected wards where they previously performed strongly. Independent and local community candidates are also contesting in several wards, making the election highly competitive across the borough.

What Happens Next in Bromley Council?

Once all ward results are officially declared, the composition of Bromley Council will determine which party forms the administration. A party requires 30 seats to secure an outright majority in the 58-seat council. If no single party crosses the majority mark, the borough could move into a No Overall Control situation, potentially leading to coalition discussions or minority leadership arrangements. The newly elected councillors will then participate in selecting council leadership positions and setting local governance priorities for the coming term.

Bromley Council Election 2022 vs 2026

Party 2022 Seats Seats Before 2026 Election 2026 Result
Conservative 36 33 Awaited
Labour 12 11 Awaited
Liberal Democrats 5 5 Awaited
Reform UK 0 3 Awaited
Independents/Others 5 6 Awaited

FAQs

Who won the Bromley Mayor Council Election 2026?

The final results are still being declared ward by ward. Official confirmation will be available after all 58 seats are counted.

Is Bromley Council under No Overall Control?

As of now, the final council composition has not been confirmed. A party needs 30 seats for a majority.

How many wards are there in Bromley?

There are 22 wards in the London Borough of Bromley, electing a total of 58 councillors.

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Tags: 2026 elections ukBromley Council SeatsBromley Election Winnercouncil elections 2026england council electionslocal election resultsLondon Local Elections 2026mayor election resultsscotland electionsUK council elections 2026uk election results

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Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

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Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

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