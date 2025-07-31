‘Death of Democracy’: Protesters March To US Congressman’s Home With Coffin | WATCH

You must have seen people using unique ideas to protest against authorities. Every day, videos emerge worldwide, showing people protesting taking recourse to unusual tactics. This time a new video has emerged from US where more than two dozen people staged an unusual protest outside the Wisconsin residence of House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., last week.

The protesters delivered a cardboard coffin and flowers to his doorstep in what appeared to be a symbolic “Death of Democracy” funeral.

Protesteers Take Mock Procession Marching Towards The House of Bryan Steil

Dressed in black and ringing cowbells, the protesters marched up Steil’s private driveway in a somber procession before placing the faux coffin, with an epitaph, at his front door. Video footage of the incident, which circulated on social media, showed the group abandoning the sidewalk to walk directly across the congressman’s front lawn.

WATCH: Left-wing activists leave a coffin at Republican @RepBryanSteil‘s door in a disturbing protest — but the congressman says he is “committed to my work to get this country back on track” pic.twitter.com/ErNDLDO8LX — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025







Former Walworth County Democrat Party Chairwoman Ellen Holly was among those identified in the footage approaching Steil’s door, alongside other individuals seen at previous protests.

Who Organized ‘The Death of Democracy Protest’?

The demonstration was organized by the Southern Wisconsin Grassroots Network and the Working Families Party. During a Facebook Live stream before the protest, an organizer was heard saying, “we’re not going to hang out here because we’re not going to invite the police to come and ask questions, and say, ‘what are you doing here, blah, blah, blah.’ We’re just going to get out of town.”

Following the brief demonstration, participants took photos in front of the residence. One image, showing the coffin and epitaph left at the door, was later posted online by another group affiliated with the protest. A comment under the post requested the congressman’s home address.

Bryan Steil Responds To The Death of Democracy Protest

The incident has been reported to the US Capitol Police (USCP), though it remains unclear whether any of the protesters are facing legal consequences.

Rep. Steil responded to the protest in a statement to *Fox News Digital*, saying, “It’s disappointing that Democrat leadership and the radical left resort to these type of tactics. I remain committed to my work to get this country back on track and will not be deterred by their threats.”

Organizers are now mobilizing supporters to attend Steil’s in-person town hall scheduled for Thursday, encouraging further demonstrations. In a post ahead of the meeting, the group wrote, “Good Trouble Lives ON!”

Similar protest efforts are reportedly being supported by left-wing dark money groups and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

