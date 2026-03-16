US Launches Massive Strikes Near India-Built Chabahar Port In Iran; Key Military Facilities Targeted

The United States on Monday launched a massive barrage of missiles targeting military facilities near the Chabahar port, a strategic deep-water port developed by India.

According to Al Jazeera, intense explosions were heard behind the port trade zone, marking a fresh escalation in the US-Israel-Iran war, which entered its third week.

Chabahar Port, situated in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Balochistan province, is a strategically important deep-water facility on the Gulf of Oman.

The port is an ambitious initiative developed with significant Indian investment.

It offers India a vital trade route to Afghanistan and the Central Asian region while avoiding transit through Pakistan.

It is also an important link in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Earlier today, videos surfaced on social media website X, showing United States air force jets hovering over the port city of Chabahar.

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet making a low-level strafing run with its gun over the Iranian port city of Chabahar. pic.twitter.com/7xbdt68Zsz — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 15, 2026

The attack comes amid the heightening tensions between the warring nations.

Huge Indian Investment At Risk?

Chabahar is not just another port in the Gulf of Oman, it remains India’s biggest investment with long-tern strategic and trade focus in the region.

India has invested about $120 million directly in the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Iran’s Chabahar Port through India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL).

Additonally, New Delhi has extended a $150 million line of credit for port-related infrastructure, equipment and connectivity projects linked to the port.

Indian investment in Chabahar clocks over $500 million, which remains at a significant risk, if the port comes under direct attack by any of the parties – the US or Israel.

(This is a breaking story. Details will be updated soon.)