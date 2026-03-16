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Home > World > Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

A missile struck a civilian vehicle in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah area, killing a Palestinian national. Meanwhile, a drone attack near Dubai International Airport disrupted flights and damaged fuel storage facilities.

Iran missile strike kills Palestinian in Abu Dhabi's Al Bahyah area. Photo: Gemini.
Iran missile strike kills Palestinian in Abu Dhabi's Al Bahyah area. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 16, 2026 12:53:55 IST

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Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

Iran is not relenting as it continues to strike various emirates of the country, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with drones and missiles. On Monday, Iran attacked the Abu Dhabi Al Bahyah area. A missile hit a civilian vehicle, resulting in the death of a Palestinian national. Authorities have confirmed the development.

In an official statement, Abu Dhabi’s media office said emergency authorities responded immediately after the incident.

“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, resulting in one casualty of Palestinian nationality. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” the statement said.

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Officials did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the strike but urged the public to rely only on verified information as investigations continue.

Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport Disrupts Flights

Earlier, authorities in Dubai briefly suspended flights at the emirate’s main international airport following a drone attack that struck facilities near the airfield.

Officials said the incident damaged fuel storage tanks close to the airport infrastructure. As a result, several aircraft were forced to circle outside the airport while emergency response teams handled the situation.

Flight operations were temporarily halted as a precaution while authorities worked to secure the affected area.

Emirates, the largest airline operating from the city’s busiest airport, confirmed that flights had been suspended during the disruption.

The latest suspension came only days after another brief interruption to flight operations caused by a separate attack in the same area, raising concerns over the safety of critical aviation infrastructure in the region.

Authorities said emergency crews responded quickly to contain the damage and restore operations.

Iran Claims UAE Facilities Used in Strikes By US

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated after Iran accused the United States of using facilities in the United Arab Emirates to carry out attacks on Iran’s key oil infrastructure.

According to Tehran, American forces used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes targeting Kharg Island, which hosts Iran’s primary oil export terminal.

However, no evidence was presented to support the claim as the wider conflict continues.

Responding to the escalating situation, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said the country retains the right to defend itself while continuing to exercise restraint.

Writing on social media, Gargash stated that the UAE “still prioritizes reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint,” even as tensions in the region intensify.

Also Read: Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

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Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

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Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights
Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights
Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights
Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle In Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights

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