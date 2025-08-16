LIVE TV
Home > World > Chicken Kyiv Served To Russian Reporters En Route To Putin-Trump Summit – Is This A Subtle Message To Ukraine?

Russian reporters en route to Alaska for the Putin-Trump summit were served chicken Kyiv, sparking social media chatter. Critics debated its symbolism amid high-stakes talks. Kremlin figures added humor, while journalists speculated on its meaning for negotiations.

Russian reporters served chicken Kyiv en route to Alaska for Putin-Trump summit, sparking social media debates. Photo/X.
Russian reporters served chicken Kyiv en route to Alaska for Putin-Trump summit, sparking social media debates. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 03:36:58 IST

Russian reporters traveling on a state-chartered plane to cover President Vladimir Putin’s summit with US President Donald Trump were served chicken Kyiv. The dish is named after Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. It sparked a commentary and speculation on social media on its symbolism.

Social Media, Critics React

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today, shared on X that members of the Russian press corps were given the breaded cutlets during the flight to Anchorage for Friday’s cease-fire talks.

Also Read: Did Trump Really Land In Alaska Wearing Knee Pads Ahead Of Putin Meeting?

“Our journalists, who flew to Alaska on a special flight, were served chicken Kyiv cutlets on the plane,” Simonyan wrote.

The meal drew reactions from critics, with some viewing it as a provocative gesture beyond simple catering. Kremlin propagandist Sergei Markov reportedly joked on social media,

“Putin and Trump should turn Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into a chicken Kyiv. There’s no shortage of humor in the Kremlin.”

The Meaning Behind The Kyiv Chicken Served To Russian Journalists

Egor Piskunov, a reporter for the Russian state-run RT outlet who was on the plane, described the dish as “a good sign for the upcoming negotiations” between Putin and Trump, according to his X post.

It remains unclear whether serving chicken Kyiv was intended as a political statement. The dish, often found on Russian airline menus for its convenience in freezing and reheating, is typically stuffed with herbs and butter and is thought to have evolved from the “cutlet de volaille Kiev-style” served at Kiev’s Continental Hotel.

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Continues

Meanwhile, the high-level meeting between the two leaders was underway. The “small group” session included President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.

The three-on-three talks, which have lasted close to two hours, were scheduled to be followed by a larger working lunch involving a broader circle of U.S. and Russian officials.

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin Meets Trump in Three-on-Three Talks with Top Russian Diplomats

