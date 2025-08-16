Chicken Kyiv Served To Russian Reporters En Route To Putin-Trump Summit – Is This A Subtle Message To Ukraine?

Russian reporters traveling on a state-chartered plane to cover President Vladimir Putin’s summit with US President Donald Trump were served chicken Kyiv. The dish is named after Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. It sparked a commentary and speculation on social media on its symbolism.

Social Media, Critics React

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today, shared on X that members of the Russian press corps were given the breaded cutlets during the flight to Anchorage for Friday’s cease-fire talks.

Also Read: Did Trump Really Land In Alaska Wearing Knee Pads Ahead Of Putin Meeting?

“Our journalists, who flew to Alaska on a special flight, were served chicken Kyiv cutlets on the plane,” Simonyan wrote.

Наших журналистов, прилетевших на Аляску спецбортом, в самолете кормили котлетами по-киевски. — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) August 15, 2025

The meal drew reactions from critics, with some viewing it as a provocative gesture beyond simple catering. Kremlin propagandist Sergei Markov reportedly joked on social media,

“Putin and Trump should turn Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into a chicken Kyiv. There’s no shortage of humor in the Kremlin.”

The Meaning Behind The Kyiv Chicken Served To Russian Journalists

Egor Piskunov, a reporter for the Russian state-run RT outlet who was on the plane, described the dish as “a good sign for the upcoming negotiations” between Putin and Trump, according to his X post.

It remains unclear whether serving chicken Kyiv was intended as a political statement. The dish, often found on Russian airline menus for its convenience in freezing and reheating, is typically stuffed with herbs and butter and is thought to have evolved from the “cutlet de volaille Kiev-style” served at Kiev’s Continental Hotel.

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Continues

Meanwhile, the high-level meeting between the two leaders was underway. The “small group” session included President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.

The three-on-three talks, which have lasted close to two hours, were scheduled to be followed by a larger working lunch involving a broader circle of U.S. and Russian officials.

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin Meets Trump in Three-on-Three Talks with Top Russian Diplomats