This Indian Neighbouring Country Has More Powerful Missile Than India’s BrahMos, Not Pakistan, Range Will Leave You Schoked

Is China finally all set to display its DF-41 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)? According to reports, Beijing is gearing up to display its latest military technology during the National Day parade in Beijing on September 3. It is reported that other nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and advanced combat drones will also be displayed.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will showcase its “new generation” of domestically produced, active-duty weaponry. The event is considered the largest display of China’s military advancements since the 2019 National Day parade.

Satellite imagery has appeared on social media showing several DF-41 ICBMs despite Chinese authorities covering missiles at the parade’s staging area, according to defense specialist agency Janes.

Is DF-41 China’s Most Advanced ICBM?

The DF-41 is widely considered China’s most advanced ICBM. and even gives tough competition to the world’s most developed missile systems. Case in point is India’s BrahMos missile, which is jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia.

Also Read: Will North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Use Bulletproof Special Train For Upcoming China Trip? Here’s What We Know

BrahMos is known for its supersonic speed, high accuracy, and multi-platform launch capability. Its capability and efficiency were recently tested during India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Since then, defense analysts have written about it, and even many countries have shown interest in buying it from India.

However, when it is compared with DF-41, analysts claim the latter remains unmatched in global nuclear missile technology.

Development of DF-41 Missiles

The DF-41 belongs to the Dongfeng missile series, introduced in 2017.

“Dongfeng,” meaning “east wind,” was named after Mao Zedong’s 1957 remark following the Soviet Union’s transfer of the R-2 missile to China. Mao stated, “There are now two winds in the world – the east wind and the west wind.”

Prototype DF-41 was first developed in July 1986 and reportedly tested in 1994. It was transferred to the PLA’s Second Artillery Corps in 2010. The corps, responsible for conventional and nuclear missiles, evolved into the PLA Rocket Force in 2016.

Countries like India and Pakistan have recently shown a willingness to develop separate rocket forces.

The DF-41 reportedly underwent six to eight tests between 2012 and 2016. Its first flight was conducted in 2012, though details were not made public.

🇨🇳 Satellite images reveal China’s People’s Liberation Army is preparing a military parade to display advanced anti-ship missiles and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles capable of striking U.S. targets. The military weapons include:

— Feihong FH-97 stealth drone

— DF-41 ICMBs

—… pic.twitter.com/7DG3qse7xz — Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) August 26, 2025

The second test was conducted in 2013 from the Wuzhai missile centre in Shaanxi province to a target in western China. Subsequent tests focused on technologies such as the multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV).

The missile was finally unveiled on October 1, 2019, during the 70th anniversary parade of the People’s Republic of China. According to reports, limited production began the same year.

Satellite imagery from April and May 2019 shows 18 road-mobile DF-41 launchers at the Jilantai missile training site in Inner Mongolia.

What are the Technical Specifications of DF-41?

Various defense analysts have reported that DF-41 is a serious competitor to Minuteman and Russia’s Sarmat missiles developed by the US. Analysts further comment that this missile system has significant implications for international security and nuclear balance. Reports also reveal that China is planning to manufacture 50 and 100 DF-41 units.

Here are a few specifications of DF-41

DF-41 is a three-stage, solid-fuelled missile measuring 20–22 metres in length with a diameter of approximately 2.25 metres.

The missile weighs around 80,000 kilograms and It can carry a payload of up to 2,500 kilograms.

It can deliver multiple MIRVs. Chinese state media claims the missile can carry up to ten nuclear warheads, although defense analysts suggest a smaller number paired with penetration aids is more likely in practice.

It’s operational range is estimated at 12,000–15,000 kilometres, placing almost the entire continental United States, Europe, Africa, and most of Asia and the Pacific region within reach.

It has a top speed of Mach 25 and a circular error probable (CEP) of around 100 metres, the DF-41 is considered one of the most precise and powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles in existence.

Also Read: Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…